YABATECH, Semicolon Sign MoU to Deepen Human Capital, Innovation Drive

Funmi Ogundare

Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) and Semicolon Africa Limited have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening human capital development, mentorship, and innovation-focused initiatives for Nigerian youths.

The agreement, signed during a formal engagement held recently at the college, is designed to provide a stronger framework for training and entrepreneurship support, equipping students with practical skills relevant to today’s technology-driven economy.

Speaking at the event, the Rector of the college, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, reaffirmed its commitment to developing the capacity of young Nigerians through partnerships that foster innovation and skills advancement.

“Our journey with Semicolon did not start today,” he said. “This partnership has grown and advanced to the next level, and we are ensuring that it continues and becomes more formalised.”

Abdul emphasised that investing in human capital remains critical to national growth and sustainable development.

“The issue of building the capacity of our citizens is paramount. We must focus on developing the capability of our people because they are our greatest asset,” he stated.

He commended Semicolon Africa for its sustained efforts in empowering Nigerian youths with relevant digital and entrepreneurial skills for global competitiveness.

“I want to thank Semicolon for their investments in the Nigerian landscape. They are partnering with us to develop capabilities that will help our students become part of innovative solutions,” the rector added.

Chief Executive Officer of Semicolon Africa, Mr. Sam Immanuel, described the collaboration as an opportunity to strengthen the town-and-gown relationship between the private sector and academia.

“Our primary focus has been to train people to get jobs,” he said. “We train professionals in engineering and technology, including those who may not have had formal education, equipping them with the skills needed in the industry.”

Immanuel noted that since 2019, Semicolon has partnered with a UK business school to expand its training programmes, helping hundreds of Nigerians secure jobs locally and internationally.

“We are particularly passionate about working with YABATECH to empower more young people and drive innovation,” he added.

The Director of the Centre for Linkages, Partnership and International Relations, Dr. Moshood Ajala, described Semicolon as a dependable partner that has consistently supported YABATECH’s mission to promote employability through technology-driven initiatives.

“They have been a good partner to the College. Their focus aligns with ours, human capital development,” Ajala said.