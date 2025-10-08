UNILAG, Nord Partnership Showcases Innovation as Minister Gets Official Vehicle

Funmi Ogundare

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Olajumoke Oduwole, recently took delivery of her official vehicle assembled at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Nord Assembly Plant, marking a major boost for Nigeria’s drive towards promoting local manufacturing.

The Independence Day event, held at UNILAG’s Akoka campus, saw the minister receive a Nord Demir vehicle produced in partnership with the university and Nord Automobile. The plant, established in 2022, is the first university-based automobile assembly hub in Africa and currently has the capacity to assemble five vehicles.

Oduwole, an alumna and former lecturer at UNILAG’s Faculty of Law, said her choice of the made-in-Nigeria car reflects the Tinubu administration’s Nigeria-first initiative under the Renewed Hope Agenda. She pledged to use the car for official engagements in Abuja, noting that patronising local manufacturers creates jobs, saves foreign exchange, and enhances research and technology transfer.

“This is a testament to supporting the Nigeria-first Initiative of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We are committed to supporting Nigerian businesses to scale across the country, the African continent, and beyond,” she said.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics and Research), Prof. Bola Oboh, who represented the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, described the moment as symbolic for the institution, saying that it demonstrated how UNILAG’s collaboration with industry equips students with hands-on training and exposure.

She added, “internships with Nord are available to students across various disciplines, not only engineering.”

Before taking delivery, the minister and members of the university management toured the assembly line, research and development section, and showroom.

Oboh stated that the partnership reflects its mission to bridge academia and industry while positioning itself as a driver of innovation and national development.