Tony Elemelu Foundation, RHI Empower 500 Women in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

The Renewed Hope Initiative of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, in conjunction with the Tony Elemelu Foundation Women Economic Empowerment has given grants of N50,000 each to 500 women in Edo State.

The presentation of the grants to the beneficial women was performed at the Festival Hall of the Government House, in Benin-city at the weekend.

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Tinubu, the founder of Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), said the gesture was aimed at supporting the entrepreneurial spirit of market women, trader,s, and small-scale businesses who wake up each day determined to provide for their families, educate their children, and uplift the communities.

Senator Tinubu, who was represented by the Coordinator, Office of the First Lady, Edo State, Mrs. Edesili Okpebholo Anani, emphasised that the empowerment money is not a loan but a grant to help the women recapitalise their existing businesses.

She also thanked the Tony Elemelu Foundation for donating the sum of N1 billion to the Renewed Hope Initiative to directly carry out this gesture of supporting 18,000 women across the 36 states and FCT.

Tinubu said: “This economic empowerment programme is about supporting the entrepreneurial spirit of the women, traders,, and small-scale owners who wake up each day determined to provide for their families, educate their children, and uplift their communities.

“Let me emphasize that this is not a loan. It is a grant and seed of renewed hope to help you recapitalise your existing businesses,” Senator Tinu said, adding that she believes that when women are empowered, a community, and indeed a nation,is also uplifted.

Thanking the Tony Elemelu Foundation,,who donated the sum of N1 billion to the Renewed Hope Initiative, she declared: “This gesture has helped to support 18,000 women across the nation. 500 women,, each from the 36 statess and the FCT,, will receive N50,000 each to strengthen and recapitalise their existing small business.”

Presenting the money to each of the beneficiaries, she implored othegood-spiriteded Nigerians to emulate the act of generosity inspired by the Tony Elemelu Foundation, the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, and the office of the first lady of Edo State for providing their support in executing all programmes of RHI.

One of the beneficiaries, Otaru Patience, said the grant would go a long way in boosting her business, and thanked the Oluremi Tinubu, Tony Elemelu Foundation,, and Edo State first lady for empowering women in the state.

Another beneficiary, Adesuwa Obasogie, described the grant as timely,, just as she appealed that the money should be increased in the face of the current economic reality of the country.

The event had in attendance government functionaries, including Mrs. Taiwo Inumidune, chairperson, National Council of Women Society, Edo State chapter; Sally Suleiman, SA Sustainable Development Goals SDG; Mrs. Barbara Omozele Agbebaku,, among others.