Tech Expert, Ogundimu, Bags Leadership Award

Ahmed Ogundimu, Senior Product Manager at Amazon and founder of Sigmanox NG Limited, has bagged the Award for Exceptional Leadership in Tech and AI Innovation.

He received the award at the 2025 Youth Leadership and Development Summit, a flagship gathering of policymakers, entrepreneurs, and innovators,recently held in Lagos State.

Ogundimu’s recognition reflects his broader career dedicated to building scalable solutions at the intersection of technology, education, and commerce.

Through his company Sigmanox NG Limited, he has launched platforms such as NGScholars, one of Africa’s most visited education portals, FoodsNG, Clator mobile app, and ExamAce AI, a digital assistant helping students prepare for exams and navigate admissions.

His upcoming global venture, Convertly Tools, aims to provide accessible digital utilities for everyday users. In addition, his nonprofit, Relief Global, will leverage predictive analytics and food rescue strategies to strengthen supply chains in times of disaster when completed.

His award for Exceptional Leadership in Tech and AI Innovation stands as recognition not only of his individual achievements but also of the growing global impact of his work.

By honoring Ogundimu alongside Nigeria’s top business, political and philanthropic leaders, the Youth Leadership and Development Summit reinforced the role of technology-driven entrepreneurship in shaping Africa’s future.

Though unable to attend in person from his base in the United States, Ogundimu delivered a keynote presentation remotely, while a representative accepted the award on his behalf.

In his keynote address, Ogundimu who spoke on “The Future of Building: Why Founders and Product Managers Should Collaborate with AI, Not Compete Against It”, outlined a framework for entrepreneurs and product leaders, urging them to use artificial intelligence not as a replacement for human ingenuity but as a partner in scaling their capabilities.

He explained how AI is already transforming the workflow of founders and product managers—summarizing customer reviews, generating prototypes, surfacing insights, and even drafting investor updates—while emphasizing that its true power lies in enabling humans to move faster and make sharper decisions.

“The future isn’t about human versus machine,” Ogundimu told the audience. It’s about humans with machines. Founders and product managers who learn to collaborate with AI will outbuild everyone else”, he said

Ogundimu’remarks resonated with participants, offering both practical strategies and a hopeful vision for how young innovators can navigate the technological shifts redefining business and society.

The event featured the active participation of Lagos State Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, philanthropist Sir Kensington Adebutu, and Group Managing Director/CEO of First Bank Nigeria PLC Olusegun Alebiosu, who each underscored the importance of collaboration between government, private sector, and civil society in creating opportunities for young people.

In his remarks Gov. Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Establishment and Training, Oluwatoyin Atanda, reaffirmed Lagos State’s commitment to policies that support youth and digital innovation.