Spotlight on “A Decade of Impactful Progressive Governance in Nigeria”

Governor Hope Uzodinma’s new book, A Decade of Impactful Progressive Governance in Nigeria, is more than a chronicle of political achievements but also a documentation of Nigeria’s evolving governance model under the All Progressives Congress. Presented last week before President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other dignitaries in Owerri, Imo State Capital, Uzoma Mba writes that the book captures a decade of change, resilience and progress that continues to define the nation’s political and developmental trajectory

In Owerri, the Imo State capital, the atmosphere was recently charged with celebration and reflection as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu joined dignitaries, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio, to honour Governor Hope Uzodinma at the launch of his new book, A Decade of Impactful Progressive Governance in Nigeria.

Beyond the speeches and applause, the event was more than a literary outing; it was a celebration of the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s decade-long journey in power and the evolution of progressive governance in Nigeria.

President Tinubu, who led the tributes, praised Governor Uzodimma for his impactful leadership and vision, noting that his new book reflects “a deep understanding of governance and the beauty of stewardship. With this book, Governor Uzodimma has given Nigeria a gift. No nation will forget its own journey and no leader will forget the beauty of stewardship,” the President said.

The President also commended the Imo governor for his developmental strides, particularly the completion of three signature projects — the 52km Owerri–Mbaise–Umuahia Road, the Assumpta Cathedral Twin Flyover, and the Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Conference Centre, all of which were inaugurated in honour of the occasion.

He described the projects as “symbols of effective governance rooted in service, vision, and accountability,” adding that Nigeria under the APC has made remarkable progress in the last decade.

“Nigeria is no longer where it was 10 years ago,” President Tinubu stated, expressing optimism about the country’s trajectory under the continued guidance of progressive leadership.

A Reflection of a Political Journey

In his address at the event, Governor Uzodimma said the book was “the product of months of deep reflection, careful research, and honest writing.” According to him, A Decade of Impactful Progressive Governance in Nigeria is not merely a record of events but “a reference point for where we’ve been and a guide for where we must go.”

“For me, the moment feels like the birth of something meaningful,” he said. “After all the long hours and intense work, this book is now no longer mine alone; it belongs to the APC family, and indeed to the Nigerian people.”

Uzodimma revealed that curiosity partly inspired his writing, as he sought to interrogate whether the APC had indeed provided the answers Nigerians expected after ten years in power.

“We inherited a fragile economy, deep security challenges, and a weary citizenry. Over the next decade, we faced storms, some global, some homegrown. Yet, at every turn, Nigerians looked up to us for answers. My curiosity was to find out if we provided the answers after ten years,” he explained.

The governor credited President Tinubu’s visionary leadership as a key influence, noting that the President’s “pragmatic ideas and decisive leadership inspired many of the chapters in the book.”

He traced the history of the APC back to its founding in 2013, praising Tinubu’s pivotal role as the “arrowhead” of the coalition that united diverse political interests and eventually ousted an incumbent government in 2015.

“It was Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who worked relentlessly to bring together like minds to found the APC. What looked like a cacophony of strange bedfellows became a formidable family of common political ideas that ousted an incumbent government in 2015,” Uzodimma said.

He also acknowledged former President Muhammadu Buhari’s contribution, describing him as a patriot who “carried the baton at a different stage of this journey and left a mark in building a party and a government Nigerians could believe in.”

Inside the Book

Mr Bennett C. Nwanguma, who served as the reviewer, described A Decade of Impactful Progressive Governance in Nigeria as a comprehensive and brilliantly executed work of political documentation.

The 373-page book, published by Scribble City Publications, is organised into ten chapters with a foreword, introduction, and epilogue. Nwanguma said the author’s objective — to chronicle the APC’s impact on governance over the last decade — was achieved with “rigour, depth, and originality.”

The reviewer explained that the first chapter traces the history of progressive politics in Nigeria, while the second defines the meaning of progressivism in both global and local contexts. The subsequent chapters link the APC’s manifesto to its core policies, highlight sectoral achievements in areas such as infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture, and security, and conduct a comparative analysis of governance between the pre-APC and APC eras.

“Chapters Four and Five constitute what I consider the kernel of this book,” Nwanguma said. “Anyone who does not have the stamina to read the entire book should go straight to these two chapters.”

He also noted that Chapter Seven focuses on inclusive governance, while Chapter Nine bravely addresses common criticisms of the APC’s performance — from internal party crises to economic challenges. The final chapter, The Way Forward for Democratic Governance in Nigeria, is described as “positive and optimistic,” presenting reforms as seeds that will yield a bountiful harvest.

“Without an iota of doubt, the author has achieved his purpose. The book is brilliantly written, and the timing is apt — more like a book whose time has come,” Nwanguma concluded.

“A Rallying Point for the Future”

In his remarks, Senate President Godswill Akpabio hailed Governor Uzodimma for transforming Imo State with critical infrastructure and for his “vision and diligence in documenting the APC’s decade-long journey.” He said the book would “serve as both a mirror and a compass” for policymakers and citizens alike.

Governor Uzodimma, in his closing remarks, highlighted that the publication was finalised and released in May 2025, covering the period between 2015 and 2025. He said the progress recorded since then only strengthened the book’s central message — that Nigeria is firmly on the path of recovery and renewal.

He pointed to the nation’s economic performance as evidence, noting that inflation had fallen to record lows, food prices were declining, and the Naira had regained stability. “For six consecutive quarters — about one and a half years since the middle of 2023 — Nigeria has recorded a trade surplus. Exports rose, imports dipped, and for the first time in a long time, non-oil exports like manufactured goods and solid minerals were part of the driving force. This is what a healthier economy looks like,” he said.

He also cited Imo State’s own transformation from road infrastructure to social welfare and pension reforms as evidence of progressive governance in action.

“Our senior citizens, who once endured neglect, now receive their dues promptly and respectfully. The truth is that the progressive ideas of our great party are steadily transforming the Imo State economic landscape. A new Imo is on the rise,” he affirmed.

Uzodimma expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for his “visionary and determined leadership” and attributed many of Imo’s successes to the enabling environment created by the President’s reforms. “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has led with clarity, taking brave decisions that others might have avoided. The reforms he has championed are not easy, but they are already yielding results that Nigerians can feel,” he said.

In a moment that drew applause, the Imo governor declared his state’s unwavering support for President Tinubu’s second term bid in 2027. “Considering the transformative impact of the President’s government on the lives of Imo people, and knowing that his visionary policies have rekindled in us the hope of a better future, we in Imo State have resolved to stand firmly behind him for a second term in office come 2027,” Uzodimma stated.

He concluded by urging Nigerians to see the book not only as a record of the past but as “a rallying point for the future. The decade it captures has ended, but the journey of progressive governance is far from finished. The task before us is to keep building, to stay faithful to the principles of service, inclusion and discipline, and to ensure that the progress we celebrate today becomes the foundation for greater achievements tomorrow.”

As the hall rose to a standing ovation, it was clear that A Decade of Impactful Progressive Governance in Nigeria had become more than a book launch — it was a moment of political reflection, pride, and renewed hope in the continuing story of Nigeria’s democratic evolution.