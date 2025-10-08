  • Tuesday, 7th October, 2025

Silent Heroes Awards Initiative Felicitates with  Asagba of Asaba, HRM Azinge on One Year Anniversary on the Throne

Nigeria | 18 seconds ago


Precious Ugwuzor 


The Silent Heroes Awards Initiative (SHA) joyfully felicitates with His Royal Majesty, the Asagba of Asaba, Obi (Professor) Epiphany Chigbogwu Azinge, SAN, on the auspicious occasion of his one-year anniversary on the ancient throne of Asaba Kingdom.

Founder of the Initiative, Mr. Odita Sunday, on behalf of the Board and Organising Committee of the Silent Heroes Awards, extolled the sterling leadership qualities, humility, and intellectual brilliance of the revered monarch, describing his reign as a blessing to the good people of Asaba and the entire Anioma nation.

Mr. Odita recalled with pride the invaluable relationship between the Asagba and the Silent Heroes Awards Initiative, noting that the distinguished royal father has been a consistent supporter and promoter of the values that SHA represents.

According to him, “We remain profoundly grateful to His Majesty for identifying with the Silent Heroes Awards Initiative right from inception, and for his noble roles as past Chairman and Keynote Speaker at one of our previous editions. His guidance, wisdom, and presence greatly inspired our mission to continue celebrating men and women who quietly make positive impact in society.”

Odita Sunday prayed for continued divine grace upon the Asagba, wishing him good health, wisdom, and strength to lead the Asaba Kingdom into greater peace, unity, and prosperity.

He further reaffirmed the commitment of the Silent Heroes Awards Initiative to promoting excellence, patriotism, and selfless service—virtues which the Asagba of Asaba exemplifies in his royal and professional life.

Long Live His Royal Majesty, the Asagba of Asaba!
Long Live Asaba Kingdom!
Long Live the Silent Heroes Awards Initiative!

