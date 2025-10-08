School Curriculum: NGO Unveils National Project Towards Equipping Nigerians With Essential Knowledge, Ethical Understanding of AI

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A non governmental organisation,

Brain Builders Youth Development Initiative (BBYDI), has unveiled a national project aimed at equipping Nigerians with essential knowledge, safety awareness, and ethical understanding of artificial intelligence (AI).

The group said that the initiative was in align with the Federal Government’s newly introduced curriculum for basic and senior secondary schools.

The BBYDI’s Communication Director, Mr. Sanni Alausa Issa, who spoke with our correspondent in Ilorin, Kwara state capital on the launch of the project also further revealed that a Validation Workshop for the AI Literacy Curriculum was held last week at the University of Ilorin, where experts and educators reviewed the materials for nationwide adaptation.

The initiative was tagged ‘AI Literacy for Everyday People’.

Issa stated that a similar of such initiative was launched in Osogbo, Osun state capital recently, describing the project as a “national effort designed to make artificial intelligence understandable, usable, safe, and ethical for all Nigerians, regardless of age, education, or location.”

The event brought together media professionals, representatives of the Federal and State Ministries of Education, civil society organisations, educators, and innovation partners.

Issa noted that the initiative aligns with the Federal Government’s recently reformed national curriculum, which focuses on creativity, skills, and values-based education.

“This is the Nigeria we have always envisioned ; a country where education keeps pace with the world, and where technology is guided by ethics, safety, and inclusion, not exploitation,” he stated.

Mr. Issa explained that the AI Literacy for Everyday People programme is built on four key pillars; Understanding, Use, Safety, and Ethics and seeks to help Nigerians not only adopt technology but also engage with it critically and responsibly.

“The most powerful technology in the wrong hands, or used without judgment, can deepen inequality and fuel misinformation.

“Our mission is to ensure Nigerians understand what AI is, use it productively, apply it safely, and uphold ethics in its use,” he said.

The initiative features a comprehensive approach that includes Framework and Curriculum Incorporation, ensuring that AI literacy is embedded in both basic and secondary school education.

It also comprises a Radio Drama Series to be aired in Yoruba, Pidgin, and Hausa across Osun and Kwara States to simplify AI concepts for diverse audiences.

Other components of the programme include Flashcards for primary schools, Storybooks for secondary schools, Train-the-Trainer programmes for teachers, parents, and youth community champions, a draft of Nigeria’s first AI Blueprint, and an Essay Competition for tertiary institution students to inspire critical thinking and innovation.

He emphasised that BBYDI’s strategy is to ensure that AI education reaches every corner of Nigeria, combining policy, community engagement, and storytelling.

“A farmer in Kwara can learn about AI-assisted weather predictions in Yoruba; a student in Osun can understand digital safety through flashcards; and a parent can engage with AI ethics through relatable stories,” he explained.

Issa reaffirmed BBYDI’s commitment to work with the Federal Ministry of Education and relevant state agencies to make AI literacy a national reality.

“Our project complements the new curriculum. It turns policy into practice; one school, one teacher, one community at a time,” he said.

He called on the media to support the initiative by amplifying stories of innovation and inclusion.

“Tell the story of the teacher who used AI to prepare lessons, the student who found her passion for coding through our radio series, and the parent who learned that AI is not to be feared but used wisely,” he urged.

According to him, BBYDI aims to reach 100,000 learners ; including teachers, students, parents, and artisans ; in the first year of implementation, with plans for expansion nationwide.

“The future of AI in Nigeria does not belong to machines. It belongs to our people; their ethics, their creativity, their imagination, and their courage to use technology for good,” Issa concluded.

BBYDI also expressed its heartfelt appreciation to the Patrick J. McGovern Foundation, whose generous support has been instrumental in helping make this initiative a reality.