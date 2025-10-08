Saraki, Gambari, Ihedioha, Others Pay Tributes to Adebayo

•My father knew he would be arrested by Abacha, says daughter

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A former President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, former Chief of Staff to the President Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, former Minister of Information, Frank Nweke and the Director General of National Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, were among other dignitaries that paid tributes to the former Governor of Kwara state, late Chief Cornelius Adebayo on Tuesday in Abuja.

Adebayo, born February 24, 1941 died on June 25, 2025.

Speaking, Gambari said Adebayo was his senior by two years at Ilorin Provincial School.

He described the former NADECO leader as his mentor, even though the age gap between them was three years.

According to him, One thing he taught me was — I used to be very rascally in school, but he called me and said look, you have to pipe down because when you misbehave, they would say it’s because you are a member of the royal family. He taught me humility.

Gambari recalled that when Gov. Adamu Attah was standing for re-election, he entreated him not to rig because he said he would win the election if it was not rigged.

“Third, when a new Emir was chosen — my cousin, he said Agboola, you are very lucky that I was not governor when Sulu Ganbari died because the next thing you would have heard on radio was that you have been made the Emir of Ilorin. He was that jovial. He was honest and principled,” he said.

Also, Saraki said they must remember a man who gave up a lot as sacrifices for this democracy that the country is enjoying.

He added that he was courageous and wasn’t afraid to speak to power.

Speaking, his daughter, Oloruntoyosi Ebun said her father knew he would be arrested by the Abacha regime.

She stated: “During the tense days of NADECO, the main pro-democracy coalition of the 1990s that fought against military dictatorship and for the validation of the June 12, 1993 mandate. Daddy gathered us for a family meeting. He told us plainly: “Any day, they may come for me. I may go out and never return.”

“It was chilling. But it was Daddy’s way of preparing us. From then on, whenever he stepped out, he carried a small bag with clothes and toiletries, ready for arrest.

“Many evenings when he came home, we would joke, “Daddy, congratulations, you made it back!” Until the day they finally took him. Painful, yes, but not as unbearable as it might have been, because he had prepared us.”

Oloruntoyosi stressed that her father was not a man who chased power for its sake; saying he bore power like a burden, always mindful that it was service to God and to people.

She added: “ That was why, whether in the State House, the Senate chambers, or the Federal Cabinet, his word carried weight. People knew he could not be bought; he could not be bent. He stood on principle. Always.

“Even towards the end of his life, that spirit of preparation remained. In Abuja, he gathered us, spoke to us, guided us, and made sure we knew his heart. He even told us the picture that should be placed on the condolence table after his passing.

“He told Pastor Sam the song to sing at his wake keep service. He had already thought about everything. He wanted to ease our pain. He wanted us ready.”