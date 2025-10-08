  • Wednesday, 8th October, 2025

Repairs: Lagos Diverts Traffic for Adeniji Adele Interchange Junction to CMS 

Nigeria | 27 minutes ago

The Lagos State Government has issued a traffic advisory ahead of  repair works on the Adeniji Adele Interchange Junction to CMS.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said this in a statement on Wednesday.

Osiyemi said the repair would take place between 11.00 a.m. and 7.00 p.m. daily, commencing on Sunday, October 12 and ending on Sunday, November 23 — a duration of six weeks.

“To minimise traffic disruptions, only one lane will be closed at a time, while the remaining lanes will be open to motorists,” he said.

Osiyemi assured motorists that traffic management personnel would be deployed in the affected area to reduce inconvenience and manage vehicular movement during the repair works.

He urged motorists to comply with the directives of traffic officers on the ground to ensure smooth traffic flow.

“Motorists are implored to be patient,” he said. (NAN)

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.