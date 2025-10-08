Repairs: Lagos Diverts Traffic for Adeniji Adele Interchange Junction to CMS 

The Lagos State Government has issued a traffic advisory ahead of repair works on the Adeniji Adele Interchange Junction to CMS.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said this in a statement on Wednesday.

Osiyemi said the repair would take place between 11.00 a.m. and 7.00 p.m. daily, commencing on Sunday, October 12 and ending on Sunday, November 23 — a duration of six weeks.

“To minimise traffic disruptions, only one lane will be closed at a time, while the remaining lanes will be open to motorists,” he said.

Osiyemi assured motorists that traffic management personnel would be deployed in the affected area to reduce inconvenience and manage vehicular movement during the repair works.

He urged motorists to comply with the directives of traffic officers on the ground to ensure smooth traffic flow.

“Motorists are implored to be patient,” he said. (NAN)