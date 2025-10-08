  • Wednesday, 8th October, 2025

Nnaji: My Resignation Not Admission of Guilt

Nigeria | 12 seconds ago

The Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Geoffrey Nnaji, says his resignation from President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet is not an admission of guilt but a personal choice.

Nnaji, who was appointed in August 2023, announced his resignation in a letter to the President on Tuesday, expressing appreciation for the opportunity to serve.

This is contained in a statement he signed in Abuja.

Nnaji was appointed as minister by the administration of President Bola Tinubu in August 2023, but resigned amidst controversies surrounding allegations of certificate forgery.

He noted that over the past week, an orchestrated, sustained campaign of falsehood, politically motivated, and malicious attacks was waged against him across print, electronic and social media platforms.

He said these unfounded allegations and media distortions not only caused personal distress but also distracted him from work.

According to him, he put in five decades building a reputation anchored on hard work, honour and service to humanity.

He said he could not, in good conscience, allow these distortions to cast a shadow over the noble objectives of the present administration.

“My decision to step aside is therefore a personal choice, not an admission of guilt. It is a principled decision to respect the sanctity of due process and to preserve the integrity of the judicial proceedings currently before the court, ” he said.

Nnaji expressed optimism that in the end, justice will vindicate the just.

