Niger SIEC Set for LG Election

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger state Independent Electoral Commission NSIEC says it is set for local government election in the state billed for November 1, across the 25 local governments areas of the state.

The Chairman of the Commission, Alhaji Mohammed Jibrin Imam, told newsmen in Minna: “I can assure you that preparation for the election is almost complete, it is 95 to 96% complete.”

Imam added that “All our materials for the election are in place the list of personnel for the election have been compiled, training of the personnel will take place on the 17th of this month.”

He disclosed that the election would be conducted in 4,950 polling units with a minimum of 400 voters for each of the polling unit. He pointed out that the election would be conducted “manually”, thereby ruling out the use of the BVAs machines.

He also said ballot boxes belonging to INEC would not be deployed for the polls.

The Chairman disclosed that adhoc staff to be used during the election were already being screened and would write proficiency examinations to ensure their competences are not be in doubt.

Imam said the Commission was however collaborating with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the police and some civil society groups to ensure smooth conduct of the polls.

On insecurity in some areas of the state Imam revealed that “we have perfected how to conduct election in all polling units notwithstanding the security situation”.

ThISDAY learnt that 10 political parties, including the PDP, SDP Accord would take part in the election.