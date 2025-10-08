  • Wednesday, 8th October, 2025

Niger SIEC Set for LG Election

Nigeria | 8 seconds ago

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger state Independent Electoral Commission NSIEC says it is set for local government election in the state billed for November 1, across the 25 local governments areas of the state.

The Chairman of the Commission, Alhaji Mohammed Jibrin Imam, told newsmen in Minna: “I can assure you that preparation for the election is almost complete, it is 95 to 96% complete.”

Imam added that “All our materials for the election are in place the list of personnel for the election have been compiled, training of the personnel will take place on the 17th of this month.”

He disclosed that the election would be conducted in 4,950 polling units with a minimum of 400 voters for each of the polling unit. He pointed out that the election would be conducted “manually”, thereby ruling out the use of the BVAs machines.

He also said ballot boxes belonging to INEC would not be deployed for the polls.

The Chairman disclosed that adhoc staff to be used during the election were already being screened and would write proficiency examinations to ensure their competences are not be in doubt.

Imam said the Commission was however collaborating with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the police and some civil society groups to ensure smooth conduct of the polls.

On insecurity in some areas of the state Imam revealed that “we have perfected how to conduct election in all polling units notwithstanding the security situation”.

ThISDAY learnt that 10 political parties, including the PDP, SDP Accord would take part in the election.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.