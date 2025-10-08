NGO Trains 8000 Teenagers on Influence, Self Development

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Trust Teen Community has trained no fewer than 8,000 teenagers on positive influencing, impact making and self-development in the last one and half years.

The teenagers drawn from some private and secondary schools in Ogun State were trained on various ways they can influence and have positive impacts on their peers, schools, groups and the society at large.

The roles of the NGO in training the teenagers, was revealed during the Year 2025 Edition of Trust Teens Conference, held at the auditorium of June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Welcoming participants at the Year 2025 Edition with the theme “Teen Who Influence,” the Convener of the Conference, Miss Deborah Dada, said the organisation which had been operating in the last 17 months had executed 25 projects and established 15 learning centre in six communities.

She said the project, which has 50 volunteers have invested over N20m in delivering its mandate.

According to her, the project had impacted over 6,000 teenagers just as another 2,000 teenagers are benefitting at the current conference.

She said, “Our vision is simple yet profound: We envision a world where African teenagers become the spark for generational cycles of wholeness, leadership, and societal transformation.”

The conference was declared opened by the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Mrs. Noinmot Salako-Oyedele, who enjoined the teenagers not only strive to have influence but to have positive impact on the society.

While congratulating the convener, who she said has done something remarkable by bringing together many teenagers under one roof to learn, to share, and to grow, Salako- Oyedele noted that organising a conference of this scale takes vision, courage, and commitment.

She said, “You have shown that young people don’t have to wait until tomorrow to lead, they can start today.”

Addressing the teenagers, the deputy governor said: “These days, the word influencer is everywhere. It’s used for anyone with a ring light, a TikTok page, or a large following. But I believe influence is deeper than likes, shares, or hashtags. True influence is about

your values, your choices, and the difference you make in other people’s lives. Influence is simply the impact you have on others.”

Highlighting three keys to influence, the deputy governor advised the teenagers to identify who they are; use their voices for positive impact and be consistent.

“You don’t have to wait until you’re older to make an impact. Influence starts now, in your schools, in your families, in your communities. Start small. Stay true. Be consistent,” she said.

The conference featured panel sessions where teenagers discussed their current activities and what inspired into what they are doing, while some youths also spoke about their projects which they needed funds to execute.

Rodiat Adeoye explained her projects which centred on waste to wealth and for which she sought fund to execute.

Also speaking, Moyinoluwa Odedele, spoke on her “Teen Health Pioneers” which aimed at training teenagers on how to administer First Aid.

Showcasing another project, Adisa Favour said he needed fund to develop an App on waste pick up.