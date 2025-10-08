LASACO Assurance Commissions Class Rooms in Lagos State

Lasaco Assurance Plc, has commissioned a state-of-the-art “Lasaco Smart Class” in Agindigbi Junior Grammar School, Ikeja, Lagos State.

The underwriting firm said this was part of its commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainable development,

The Smart Class initiative underscores Lasaco Assurance drive to enhance digital literacy, bridge educational gaps, and promote technology-driven learning environments in underserved institutions.

Fully equipped with modern digital tools, the facility is designed to empower students with 21st-century skills, preparing them to thrive in a rapidly evolving, technology-first world.

In addition to providing digital resources, the Lasaco Smart Class is also strategically positioned to instill the culture of insurance awareness in young learners, fostering early understanding of the role of insurance in financial security, risk management, and sustainable growth.

Speaking at the unveiling, the Managing Director, Lasaco Assurance, Mr Razzaq

Abiodun, emphasised that the project represented more than a donation; it is an investment in the future of Nigeria’s next generation and the stimulation of insurance right from the grassroots.

Abiodun who was represented by the Head Internal control and compliance at

Lasaco, Mr Sesan Oki, said “At Lasaco Assurance, we recognise that education and technology are the twin pillars of progress. The Lasaco Smart Class is not only a contribution to improved learning outcomes, but also a deliberate effort to nurture young minds with the values of foresight, security, and preparedness which insurance represents,” he stated.

He said the launch of the Lasaco Smart Class marked the beginning of a broader

CSR agenda focused on education, innovation, and community empowerment.

“By integrating digital literacy with insurance consciousness, Lasaco Assurance is reaffirming its leadership as a forward-thinking organisation that goes beyond business to positively impact lives and build resilient communities.” he stated.