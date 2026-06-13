Yomi Casual Set for US Fashion Tour, to Showcase African Style, Culture

Ayomide .i Yusuf

Renowned Nigerian fashion designer Olorunyomi Omoniyi Makun (Yomi Casual), is set to embark on a month-long fashion and cultural tour of the United States aimed at showcasing contemporary African fashion to international audiences.

The tour, scheduled to run from June 25th to July 27th, 2026, a statement yesterday revealed, would take him to major American cities including Atlanta, Maryland, Houston, and other locations, where he is expected to present some of his latest designs and engage with fashion lovers, cultural enthusiasts, and members of the African diaspora.

“Yomi Casual has built a strong reputation over the years for blending African fabrics with modern tailoring, helping to promote Nigerian fashion on the global stage.

“Known for dressing high-profile personalities across entertainment, business, and religious circles, the designer has remained one of the leading voices in contemporary African fashion. Industry observers note that one of the strengths of the Yomi Casual brand is its ability to celebrate African identity while appealing to diverse audiences around the world,” the statement added.

Speaking ahead of the tour, the fashion designer was quoted to have described the experience as an opportunity to share African creativity and cultural expression with a wider audience.

“African fashion has become a powerful form of cultural expression. This tour is an opportunity to showcase our creativity, our fabrics, and the stories behind them. We want people to experience the beauty, elegance, and versatility of African fashion,” he said.

Fashion stakeholders say global interest in African-inspired designs continues to grow as designers across the continent gain recognition through international fashion platforms and cultural events. The tour is expected to contribute to ongoing conversations around African fashion, heritage, and creative expression.

A fashion enthusiast who follows the designer’s work described the tour as an exciting development.

“Yomi Casual has consistently represented African fashion with excellence. Many people are looking forward to seeing his latest collections and experiencing the creativity behind the brand,” she was quoted to have said.

Organisers said attendees can expect fashion presentations, cultural showcases, and conversations highlighting the growing influence of African fashion and creativity around the world.