INEC Extends Ward-level CVR Exercise In FCT

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the extension of the ward-level Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Director, Voter Education and Publicity Department, Victoria Eta-Messi, in a statement issued Wednesday, said the exercise has been extended by four days.

She said the decision was taken at the commission’s third quarterly meeting with resident electoral commissioners (RECs) held on Tuesday.

Messi noted: “Following the review, the commission approved a four-day extension of the ongoing Ward-level CVR exercise in the FCT. Consequently, the exercise which was earlier scheduled to end today, Wednesday, 8th October 2025, will now continue until Sunday, 12th October 2025.

“As of 7th October 2025, a total of 55,346 new voter registrations had been recorded in the FCT, comprising 38,528 online pre-registrations and 16,818 completed physical registrations.

“This impressive turnout underscores the growing civic awareness among residents and the effectiveness of devolving the exercise to the grassroots.”

Eta-Messi said as earlier announced, the online pre-registration option in the FCT remained suspended to enable all pre-registrants to complete their registration in person at the designated centres.

This measure, she added, ensured the validity of their records in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

The commission appealed to all eligible citizens who have not yet registered to take advantage of the extension.

It reiterated that registered voters, who wish to transfer their registration to the FCT, or within the FCT, are also encouraged to do so within this period.

The commission reminded the citizens that multiple registration is a punishable offence under the law.

It said the list and addresses of all registration centres remained available on the commission’s website and official social media platforms.