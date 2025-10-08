How Fasina’s Return Will Signal a Fresh Start for FUOYE

After six months of controversy and calm rebuilding, the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) is preparing for the return of its Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abayomi Fasina on October 14. His comeback will mark a crucial moment for the university community, which is eager to move past recent turbulence and focus on stability, reconciliation, and continued growth. Funmi Ogundare reports

After six months of absence, the air around the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), is charged with anticipation. On October 14, Professor Abayomi Fasina, the substantive Vice-Chancellor of the university, will return to office to complete his five-year tenure, which had been marked by expansion, reform and, in recent months, controversy.

The story of Fasina’s return is not just about one man’s comeback but about a university community eager to move past its turbulent moments and focus once again on its mission of growth and academic excellence.

Fasina, a Professor of Soil Science, proceeded on research leave in April, shortly after being cleared of allegations of sexual harassment and financial impropriety by the university’s governing council. The claims had stemmed from a leaked audio recording of conversations between him and a female Deputy Director of Works, Folasade Adebayo, which went viral early in the year.

What followed was a storm of accusations, counter-allegations, and union protests. The university’s branch of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) held a congress to deliberate on the scandal and issued a communique condemning the VC, a move that led to the suspension of the union’s local executives.

However, after the intervention of the union’s national body, the university’s governing council, chaired by Sen. Victor Ndoma-Egba, SAN, constituted an investigative panel. By April, the panel’s report had exonerated Fasina of all allegations, describing the secret recordings as a blackmail attempt to influence administrative appointments.

To calm the atmosphere on campus, Fasina immediately sought and was granted a six-month research leave. During that period, Prof. Olubunmi Shittu, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics), stepped in as acting VC.

Now, with the acting VC’s tenure ending, all eyes are back on Fasina and the university community is talking about reconciliation, continuity and the future.

As he warms up to resume his office to spend his remaining five months in office as vice-chancellor, various stakeholders within the university community have shared their expectations, calling on members of the community to embrace peace and ensure a smooth process to select Fasina’s successor.

One of the most vocal voices calling for calm and cooperation is Temitope Arogundade, President of the FUOYE Alumni Association.

Arogundade, a staff member in the university’s SIWES Unit and one of FUOYE’s pioneer students, believes that this is a defining moment for the institution.

“As alumni, we are ambassadors of FUOYE. Enough is enough, we must begin to portray our university in a very good light,” said Arogundade. “There must be peaceful coexistence because it is only under a peaceful atmosphere that we can make progress.”

He called on all stakeholders of the institution to uphold the image of the university and work together for continued progress as the VC prepares to return to office

Speaking with THISDAY, Arogundade, emphasised the critical role of the alumni in sustaining FUOYE’s reputation.

“For any university all over the world, the alumni association is a very critical stakeholder. The image and the way people see our university are very paramount to us,” added Arogundade. “As alumni, we bear the certificate of FUOYE, and it is our duty to ensure that our alma mater continues to live up to that expectation.”

He lauded Fasina’s leadership, noting the transformation the institution has witnessed under his administration.

Arogundade added that the alumni association’s agenda is focused on preserving the university’s good name and ensuring peaceful coexistence among staff, students, and management.

He lauded Fasina’s record in office, describing his leadership as transformational.

“There is no doubt that Prof. Fasina has done well. We know where we were before and where we are now. When he returns, we expect him to consolidate where necessary so that FUOYE can continue to align with its vision,” he said.

With the process already underway to appoint a new vice-chancellor, Arogundade expressed confidence in the governing council’s ability to ensure a transparent and merit-based selection.

“We would want a personality that can continue from where we are now and take the university to greater heights. I believe the process will be free and fair,” he added.

The Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) FUOYE chapter, Dr. Ojo Fagbuagun, said that the circumstance of Fasina six month’s research leave was well documented, and approved by the council of the university, adding that at the expiration of the leave, he is usually expected back in office.

“The ultimate decision on his resumption of duty rests purely on him (if he wishes to resume), and the council that gave him permission to proceed on leave,” he stated.