Hamza Madagali Takes Over as  PDP Chairman in Adamawa

Daji Sani in Yola

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa State has sworn in its new executive committee members, with Hamza Madagali emerging as the chairman. The ceremony took place in Yola, marking a new chapter for the party in the state.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, represented by his Deputy, Prof Kaletapwa Farauta attended the swearing-in event, underscoring the government’s connection with the party. The governor’s representative expressed optimism, saying  Madagali’s leadership would  bring fresh dynamics to the PDP in Adamawa.

Other key officials of  new executive committee are: Saleh Mohammed Musa Shelleng as State Secretary, Barr. Ishaku Y. Daniel as Legal Adviser, Bature Moses as Auditor, Titus Samaila as Organising Secretary, and Victor Dogo as Publicity Secretary, alongside others.

Farauta  urged the new chairman to foster collaboration with party stakeholders, promote peace, unity, and inclusiveness within the party. This, it was noted, would help strengthen the PDP’s structure.

The professor also appealed to  Madagali to reach out to aggressive members of the PDP across the state and encourage them to return to the party fold, promoting reconciliation.

She appreciated the outgoing chairman, Barrister AT Shehu,  for his efforts in building and developing the party during  his tenure. The transition to the new leadership was noted to be smooth.

While speaking the newly inaugurated chairman Madagali, expressed gratitude to God, Governor Fintiri, and PDP stakeholders  for trusting him with the leadership of the party in Adamawa State. He pledged to provide good leadership.

Madagali’s leadership is anticipated to enhance the party’s relationships with members and boost its standing in the state. With Governor Fintiri’s support, the PDP aims for greater achievements.

