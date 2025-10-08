  • Wednesday, 8th October, 2025

FCCPC Warns Kano Traders against  Adulteration, Harmful Chemicals

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has warned Kano State traders against adulteration of food products with dangerous additives and preservatives chemicals such as bromate, Sudan red colorant, sniper, formalin, among others.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the agency, Mr. Tunji Bello, issued the warning at a one-day sensitisation campaign on food quality standards, safety, regulation, and fair business practices, organised for the business community in Kano yesterday.

He explained that food is not merely for sustenance or a commodity, but a fundamental human right, emphasizing that access to safe, unadulterated, nutritious food is a key pillar of public health, economic development, and national security.

Bello, represented by the Director of Quality Assurance and Development, Dr. Nkechi Mba, said issues of food quality standards, safety, and fair business practices are more pressing than ever, “but we continue to witness alarming trends like: ‘The forceful ripening of fruits using harmful chemicals such as calcium carbide, which contains trace amounts of arsenic and phosphorus both of which are highly toxic to humans’.

“Adulteration of food products with dangerous additives and preservatives chemicals such as bromate, Sudan red colorant, sniper, formalin, among others.

“Improper handling and contamination across the food value chain, from farm to table such as poor storage conditions, unhygienic environment, poor waste disposal, exposure of food stuffs to flies, insects and rodents among others.”

