Ekiti Cargo Airport Receives NCAA Approval for Commercial Operations

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The federal government has given the Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport approval to commence scheduled flight operations (otherwise known as commercial flights) effectively from October 4, 2025.

The development follows the expiration of the initial approval for a non-scheduled flight approval for the airport by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) in December 2024 and compliance with regulatory requirements.

The NCAA in the letter dated October 3, 2025, addressed to the state Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, confirmed the new approval for scheduled flight. The approval will be for an initial period of six months.

According to the letter with reference number: NCAA/DAAS/TECH//043/Vol. 1/158 and signed by the Director, Aerodrome and Airspace Standards, Godwin Balang, the validation inspection was conducted on the airport between June 16 and 19, 2025.

“The outcome revealed that the basic operational requirements for scheduled flight operations to Ado-Ekiti Airport have been significantly complied with and the instrument flight check validation report conducted by NAMA indicates satisfactory compliance with regulatory requirements.

“In view of the above and in line with the provisions of Nig CARs Part 12 Vol. 1, 2023, I have been directed to convey the Authority’s Interim Operational Permit subject to the limitations of VFR or daylight (sunrise to sunset) operations.

“Furthermore, Your Excellency is respectfully invited to note that this interim Operational Permit is to enable Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport implement outstanding gaps and commence the certification process which will allow for issuance of Aerodrome Operational Permit with three years validity in accordance with the Nig.CARS Part 12 Vol.1,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Ekiti State Government is in the advanced stage of installing the Instrument Landing System (ILS) to position the airport for night and all weather operations.

Governor Oyebanji has hailed the development as a major boost to the economic development of the state, adding that the commencement of commercial operations at the airport would boost agribusiness, tourism development, commercial activities, and medical tourism, which will further position the state as a destination of choice for people looking for where to live, work, invest and relax.

The governor thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for providing the enabling environment for socioeconomic development at the national and subnational levels.

He also thanked his immediate predecessor in office, Governor Kayode Fayemi, who laid the foundation of the airport project in 2019.

He also thanked the Founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), for his remarkable contributions to the airport project as well as members of the Airport Committee.