Detty December: AWARI Secures Funds to Empower Businesses

Nigeria’s lifestyle discovery platform, AWARI, has made a case for the need to support lifestyle businesses across Africa following the impressive revenue generated from the 2024 Detty December season. The Lagos State government had disclosed that it generated $71.6 million in revenue from tourism, hospitality, and entertainment sectors during the 2024 Detty December.

According to the state government, hotels contri-buted over $44 million, while short-let apartments accounted for $13 million of the total earnings.

Ahead of the 2025 festive period, AWARI said it has secured a new round of bridge funding aimed at empowering lifestyle businesses and deepening innovation in the sector.

The organisation said the funding round, which surpassed the company’s previous pre-seed raise, was led by the Lagos Angel Network (LAN), and supported by a network of strategic investors.

Founded by entrepreneur Tannaz Bahnam, AWARI connects users with local lifestyle businesses such as restaurants, spas, gyms, shops and events, while providing business owners with tools for visibility, bookings, loyalty management and data-driven growth.

Speaking on the new funding, Bahnam said the investment would help the company deepen its impact and strengthen its role in supporting urban living and SME growth.

“AWARI was built to transform the way people experience their cities while helping lifestyle SMEs grow sustainably,” she said.

“With the support of the LAN and other visionary investors, we are doubling down on developing tools to strengthen communities, empower businesses, and improve everyday urban life. And with Detty December quickly approaching, now is the ideal time for businesses to join AWARI and gain visibility during Nigeria’s peak lifestyle season.”

According to the company, the new funding would be used to scale its event ticketing platform and loyalty programme, drive business engagement and user downloads ahead of Detty December, and enhance its technology and content operations as it prepares to expand into Ghana, Morocco, and Qatar within the next year.

Meanwhile, Chairperson of the LAN, Yemi Keri, described the company’s growth as a positive sign for Africa’s digital and SME ecosystem.

Keri said: “We are excited to support AWARI as it shapes the future of urban discovery in Africa. AWARI is creating real value for SMEs by helping them increase visibility, attract new customers, and thrive in competitive urban markets.”