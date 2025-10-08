DELTA’S ONE TRILLION BUDGET

The state is determined to expand opportunities, connect its communities, and lay foundations for progress, writes OCHUKO ARHAGBA

Since Sheriff Oborevwori assumed office as Governor of Delta State on May 29, 2023, one of the most defining features of his administration has been his focus on capital spending. For 2026, he is proposing a budget of over N1 trillion out of which 67% of the budget would be dedicated to capital expenditure, while 33% would cater to recurrent expenditure.

From his first appropriation bill to the most recent, Oborevwori has shown an unwavering determination to channel more than half of the state’s resources into infrastructure, development projects, and human-centered investments. In a country where many states struggle to meet basic obligations, Delta’s emphasis on capital expenditure stands out as bold and deliberate.

The pattern became clear with the 2024 “Budget of Hope and Optimism.” Out of a total appropriation of N714.4 billion, N397.9 billion—about 56 percent—went to capital projects. When Oborevwori presented the 2025 “Budget of Fiscal Consolidation,” he raised the bar. The N936.08 billion proposal earmarked N587.36 billion (over 62 percent) for capital expenditure. The Delta State House of Assembly later raised that figure to N630.46 billion. It was a strong signal that infrastructure, development, and renewal had become the state’s central priorities.

Now, as preparations for the 2026 fiscal year are underway, Oborevwori’s ambition has reached a new milestone. For the first time in the state’s history, Delta’s proposed budget is crossing the N1 trillion mark. This symbolic achievement underlines both growth and confidence. Growth in the state’s capacity to mobilize and manage resources, and confidence in the administration’s ability to deliver tangible results.

A look at how this capital spending is distributed shows where the administration’s heart lies. Roads take the largest share, with N230 billion set aside for 2025 projects. This is not surprising, given the persistent demands for better transportation networks in Delta’s urban centers, rural communities, and oil-producing areas. It is good that the governor understands that good roads are the veins that keep the economy alive, connecting communities, boosting trade, and improving access to schools, hospitals, and markets. Beyond roads, however, the administration has also recognised the importance of social infrastructure. Education received N67.42 billion, while health was allocated N30.55 billion. From the budget, Water Resources got N11.03 billion, and agriculture, which supports both rural livelihoods and food security, was given N7 billion. Together, these figures paint a picture of a government that values both physical and social development.

To many observers, the most remarkable aspect of Oborevwori’s fiscal policy is how he funds these ambitions. He has repeatedly stressed that Delta will not borrow recklessly. Instead, the state is relying on a mix of federal allocations and improved internally generated revenue (IGR). The results have been impressive. Between 2023 and 2024, Delta’s IGR nearly doubled from N83 billion to N158 billion and it is projected to hit N165 billion in 2025. This steady growth reflects better tax administration, improved compliance, and a more vibrant state economy.

At its maiden meeting in 2025, the Delta State Executive Council approved over N275 billion for the execution of 76 projects across the three senatorial districts. Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Charles Aniagwu, called it historic. According to him, it was the single largest approval for capital projects in Delta’s 34-year history. The projects cover road construction, health, and urban renewal, ensuring that the impact of the state’s investment is felt in both urban and rural areas.

Some of the notable projects include the remodelling of the Warri City Stadium, construction of Uruagbesa Oria-Abraka Road, Egodo-Ogbeinbene Road, and Faculty B at the Southern Delta University, Orerokpe campus. Others are the construction of Amai-Aragba Road, Inam-Abbi Access Road, internal roads at Ugbolu Hilltop Government Layout, Umuoshimi Road in Onicha-Ugbo, Okerenkoko–Pepeama–Kokodiagbene Road, and Benikrukru Township Roads. Also approved were the rehabilitation of the Bomadi-Gbaregolor Road, Okwetolor–Okobia–Aragba Road, and the upward review of the Ayakoromo Bridge project.

Behind these massive undertakings lies a careful balance between ambition and prudence. When Oborevwori took office, he inherited a debt of about N465 billion. In less than two years, his administration has repaid N265.425 billion, reducing the outstanding amount to N199.575 billion. To expand capital spending while cutting debt is no small feat—it signals discipline, seriousness, and a long-term vision for sustainable growth.

Still, challenges remain. Budgets are only as good as their execution, and the real test is how much of these projects translate from paper to reality. Nigerian states have often announced ambitious budgets that fall short in delivery. To avoid this, transparency and regular updates on project progress are essential. Citizens must see and feel the results of the funds committed in their name. There is also the challenge of balancing heavy capital investment with the needs of recurrent spending. Sectors like health and education depend on consistent funding for personnel and operations, not just infrastructure. Inflation and exchange rate fluctuations further complicate things. The governor has acknowledged that part of the increase in the 2025 budget size was due to the realignment of exchange rates, which pushed up the cost of materials. As construction costs rise, more money is required just to maintain the same pace of work.

Yet, in spite of these hurdles, Delta’s fiscal direction remains inspiring. The state is making a deliberate shift from consumption to investment, from recurrent-heavy budgets to growth-driven ones. The N1 trillion milestone is not just a number; it is a statement of intent. It says that Delta is ready to think and act big, to plan beyond election cycles, and to invest in the kind of infrastructure that fuels long-term development.

If this strategy is sustained, Delta could, within a few years, experience a transformation that touches every part of life—from smoother roads and stronger bridges to better schools and hospitals. These, in turn, will drive productivity, attract investment, and enhance the overall quality of life. A good road network opens markets, an efficient health system saves lives, and strong educational foundations prepare the next generation for a changing world. Delta State is, in effect, betting on itself. And the governor’s confidence in the state’s capacity to finance development internally without mortgaging the future through reckless borrowing reflects a new kind of leadership. By crossing the N1 trillion threshold, the 2026 budget is more than a fiscal document; it is a vision statement. It represents a growing state determined to expand opportunity, connect its communities, and lay foundations for decades of progress.

Governor Oborevwori’s approach to governance is simple but profound: build today to secure tomorrow. If he keeps up this tempo, he may well be remembered as the leader who built not only roads and schools but also a new culture of fiscal responsibility and long-term thinking in Delta State. In a nation too often slowed by short-term politics, his quiet revolution in budgeting reminds one that true development begins with courage, focus, and faith in the future.

Arhagba writes from Orerokpe, Delta State