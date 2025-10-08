Alleged Imposition of Chairmen, Diversion of LG Fund by FG, Assault on Democracy, Says Osun ADC Caucus

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun Omoluabi Progressives Caucus of the African Democratic Congress ( ADC) has decried the attitude of the All Progressive Congress ( APC) led federal government on the Imposition of illegal chairmen and diversion of local government fund, saying democracy in Osun and Nigeria is under direct attack.

Speaking at a press conference addressed by the Chairman of Omoluabi progressives, Azeez Adesiji noted that the Omoluabi progressives viewed with grave concerns the ongoing brazen assault on democracy, rule of law, and the sanctity of the Constitution by the APC- led federal government.

He posited that by the operation of law, those parading themselves as council chairmen and councillors had no lawful mandates, no constitutional backing, and no electoral legitimacy.

According to Adesiji, “APC’s attempt to build legality on the election it conducted based on technical victory over pre-election matter at the expense of a judgment that nullified the election outrightly is laughable and the height of political rascality.”

He remarked that “Yet, the Federal government, instead of upholding the law, has chosen to perpetrate fascism by starving duly elected local government executives of their statutory funds and diverting billions of naira into an illegal account opened in the name of these Yes or No illegal chairmen. This is not only unconstitutional but a direct theft of the people’s resources and political brigandage. “

“This unconscionable act amounts to a declaration of war against the Nigerian Constitution and against the people of Osun State in particular. It is a dangerous precedent where federal government acting with impunity, disregards valid court judgments in order to entrench his party’s rejected cronies in power.”

“We condemn in the strongest terms this overbearing character of the Federal Government who has shown by this conduct that he will stop at nothing to manipulate institutions, desecrate the courts, and subvert the will of the people. This same pattern of lawlessness is already being woven into the fabric of Osun politics in the build-up to the forthcoming Osun elections, and Nigerians must take note of what this portends for 2027.”

The Omoluabi Progressives however called on all democratic forces, civil society, labour unions, opposition parties, and the international community to resist this creeping authoritarianism.

He posited that the struggle for local government autonomy must not be perverted into an APC scheme for political capture and financial looting.

Adesiji also stressed that “the federal government and his collaborators must be held accountable for this reckless abuse of power. The Yes or No illegal chairmen must stop disturbing the peace of Osun immediately, and Osun’s local government funds must be released to the legitimate, constituted authorities.”

“Our people will not surrender their hard-won democracy to fascist dictates, neither in Osun, nor in Nigeria. We align our position with that of the NBA with a view of upholding judicial authority and its enforcement, the lawful LG chairmen in Osun are no longer open to political argument under the law.”

He however said “we the Omoluabi Progressives, say clearly the Yes or No illegal chairmen must not touch the money paid into their illegal accounts. Doing so is criminal and it will be revisited now or later.

“Local government funds must be released to legitimate and constitutional authorities. By any accounting procedure, government allocation cannot be paid directly or indirectly into any government functionary’s account. Doing so would amount to an egregious violation of financial regulation which the ICPC should address with the required urgency.”

“The federal government must stop treating Osun people’s resources as the APCs political war chest, All professional and democratic forces—NBA, NLC, civil society, labour unions, opposition parties, and the international community must come together to resist this creeping authoritarianism.”

The Chairman however noted that “Osun people are watching. Nigeria is watching. the world is watching. Our democracy was not won to be handed over to fascist dictates. We will resist this abuse of power, we will defend the law, and we will stand for the dignity of Osun people.”