2025 UTME: JAMB Screens 176 Underage Candidates, As Lawmakers Laud Exercise

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Wednesday screened 176 exceptional underage candidates who scored high marks in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The screening, designed to ensure that only outstanding and well-prepared candidates below the age of 16 are considered for admission into tertiary institutions for the 2025/2026 academic session, was conducted by experts put together by the exam body.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja, the Chairman of the Abuja Centre for the screening of under-16 candidates, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja, expressed satisfaction with the smooth conduct of the exercise, which was also held simultaneously in Owerri and Lagos.

On the screening procedure, Adedoja explained that candidates first sat for a written examination before proceeding to face-to-face interviews.

“They did the first paper which took like 20 minutes and after that the papers were marked and they proceeded to the second session and after that the third one and we will have a face-to-face interaction with them,” he said.

The former Minister of Sports noted that 22 candidates participated in the Abuja centre, while 176 candidates took part nationwide.

Also speaking after monitoring the exercise, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFund, Senator Mohammed Muntari Dandutse, commended JAMB for providing a platform for talented underage candidates to demonstrate their abilities.

Dandutse also reaffirmed the National Assembly’s commitment to supporting President Bola Tinubu’s education policies aimed at national development, while commending JAMB for its consistency and transparency.

On his part, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Basic Examination Bodies, Hon. Oboku Oforji, who also monitored the exercise in Abuja, lauded the students for their outstanding performance, noting that it reflects Nigeria’s competitiveness in education across Africa.

In Nigeria, the official age for university admission is 18, though the National Policy allows entry from age 16.

A total of 41,027 candidates applied under the category of exceptionally brilliant underage candidates for the 2025 UTME, but only 599 scored 80 per cent and above.

Some were later disqualified for not meeting the same benchmark in their O-Level or Post-UTME results, leaving only 176 confirmed for final assessment.

The screening panel comprised representatives from the Federal Ministry of Education, National Universities Commission (NUC), vice-chancellors and the Gifted School, among others.