$1trn Economy: BPE Positioned as Knowledge Hub for Investors Seeking Opportunities in Nigeria, Says DG

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr. Ayodeji Gbeleyi has stated that the agency has positioned itself into a trusted knowledge hub for investors seeking opportunities in a bid to transition the economy towards a $1 trillion gross domestic product (GDP) as envisioned by President Bola AhmedTinubu.

Gbeleyi spoke in Abuja, Wednesday at the BPE Servicom day symposium, with the theme, “Reforming Responsibly through Effective Service Delivery.”

According to him, stakeholders, and indeed all Nigerians, look up to the Bureau to lead the economic reforms embedded in the Renewed Hope Agenda of the current administration.

To deliver on this responsibility, he explained that the BPE has consistently engaged development partners, the National Assembly , Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), the media as well as local and foreign investors in a bid to grow the nation’s economy towards $1 trillion GDP.

In a bid to meet the target, he said the BPE had positioned itself as a trusted knowledge hub for investors desirous of investment opportunities in the country.

Gbeleye stated that the theme of this year’s symposium emphasised the broader impact of service delivery, adding that it seeks to reinforce awareness of the pivotal role that customer service plays in the fulfilment of BPE’s mandate while also promoting the ease of doing business in the country.

He highlighted some of the deliberate measures undertaken by the BPE’s SERVICOM Unit, which was established on May 13, 2008 to ensure effective and efficient service delivery.

They include, among others, conduct of regular surveys to gauge customer satisfaction with services rendered by the BPE, and continuous scrutiny and review of internal processes to identify and address areas requiring improvement.

The DG noted that such initiatives reflect BPE’s unwavering commitment to upholding its core values, which are fully aligned with the mandate of SERVICOM, and to ensuring that its service delivery remains efficient, transparent and citizen-focused.

The keynote speaker and a member of the National Council on Privatisation (NCP), Dr. Sam Ikoku wondered if the MDAs had made the desired impact to reflect the ideals of Servicom 21 years after it was launched.

He asked rhetorically if the various sectors of the nation– the aviation sector and justice system, among others have witnessed the finer ideals of Servicom.

Ikoku lamented that one of the reasons why new agencies keeping springing up was due to the failure of the existing ones in service delivery.

He noted that a country like Singapore transformed from a developing country to the elite league of nations due to top-notch service delivery.

Back home in Africa, he cited Rwanda and Ghana as two nations on the continent that are doing well in service delivery.

He recommended that Nigeria’s public service should clearly map out job description for workers to ensure optimum service delivery.

While applauding the BPE for its commendable service delivery which had made it win several laurels, he called for greater team work to help the DG achieve the Bureau’s missions.

He also solicited for greater resilience and commitment of the management.