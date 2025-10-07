Zarephath Aid Founder Calls for Audit of Inmates in Correctional Facilities

The Founder of Zarephath Aid, Mr Ben Abraham, has called for a comprehensive audit of inmates in Nigeria’s correctional facilities to determine the actual number of persons currently held in custody. Abraham made the call on Friday during a press conference at the Ikeja High Court Press Centre, where he stressed that reliable data is essential for meaningful criminal justice reform.

Zarephath Aid, a non-governmental, non-political and non-profit organisation, has been at the forefront of advocacy for criminal justice reform, with a focus on legal aid, prisoners’ welfare, and rehabilitation. Abraham said the absence of accurate statistics on prison inmates has continued to hinder effective policy making. “How can we address congestion and injustice, if we do not even know the real numbers?”he asked.

He noted that prison congestion remains one of the biggest challenges in Nigeria’s justice system, with thousands of inmates reportedly awaiting trial for years. According to him, many detainees are first-time offenders or persons held for minor offences, who could benefit from alternatives to incarceration such as community service, restorative justice, or plea bargaining.

He further emphasised that an independent audit would provide clarity on the ratio of awaiting-trial inmates to convicted persons, highlight cases of unlawful detention, and help identify those eligible for release under the prerogative of mercy. “The system must not continue to keep people behind bars, without due process. A proper audit is the first step towards accountability and fairness”, he said.

Mr Abraham also urged government agencies, the Judiciary, and civil society to collaborate in ensuring transparency in prison administration. He argued that effective rehabilitation of offenders, cannot be achieved in overcrowded facilities where inmates lack access to legal representation, vocational training, and basic welfare.

Highlighting Zarephath Aid’s interventions, Abraham said the organisation has consistently provided legal support to indigent inmates and facilitated reintegration programmes for ex-prisoners. He stressed that reforming correctional facilities was not only about decongestion, but also about ensuring that released inmates can return to society as productive citizens.

The press conference ended, with a call to action. Abraham urged the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Interior and the Nigerian Correctional Service, to prioritise a nationwide inmate audit as part of broader reforms. “Prison is not meant to be a dumping ground. With accurate data, we can begin to humanise our correctional system”, he concluded.