VERVELIFE 8.0: Lagos Set to Host Africa’s Biggest Fitness Party

Precious Ugwuzor

Lagos, the Centre of Excellence, is gearing up to host the grand finale of Africa’s Biggest Fitness Party, VerveLife, powered by the leading domestic payments card scheme, Verve.

Following a series of satellite events across Nigeria, Uganda, and Kenya, the much-anticipated 2025 VerveLife Grand Finale will take place at the prestigious Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, for the first time. The event, widely regarded as the Fitness Party of the Year, is expected to attract thousands of fitness enthusiasts from within and outside Lagos, adding colour to the city’s vibrant year-end calendar.

Themed ‘Elev8’, the 2025 edition will hold on Saturday, November 1, 2025, kicking off at 7:00 a.m. with a thrilling line-up of fitness trainers from across Africa, dance instructors, and celebrities. In addition to VerveLife’s signature fitness workouts and wellness masterclasses, this year’s edition will feature deeper lifestyle integrations through the VerveLife Weekend Experience, open exclusively to Verve Card holders courtesy of Verve and Google Play.

The festivities will climax at 7:00 p.m. with an electrifying afterparty, featuring top performers, artistes, and DJs in what promises to be an unforgettable celebration of fitness, music, and lifestyle.

Speaking ahead of the event, Tomi Ogunlesi, Divisional Head, Brands, Communications and CSR, Interswitch Group, said:

“Over the years, VerveLife has grown beyond just a fitness event into a holistic lifestyle movement. We are excited to once again host the grand finale of Africa’s Biggest Fitness Party in Lagos, the Centre of Excellence as a build up to the famous year-end season. Alongside the support of our partners like Google Play, Interswitch, Quickteller, Hygeia HMO, and Reelfruit, this year’s edition promises a rich and rewarding experience that transcends fitness to touch on every aspect of everyday life.”

This year’s inclusion of Google Play as a major partner introduces a new digital lifestyle dimension, blending fitness, wellness, and entertainment through its wide ecosystem of apps and digital content.

Other key partners include Interswitch Group, Quickteller, Hygeia HMO, Reelfruit, and Chery Automobile. Quickteller, the consumer payments platform, will ensure seamless transactions throughout the event, enhancing convenience for all participants. Hygeia HMO will focus on health and preventive wellness, providing access to medical and wellness insights during the activities. Reelfruit, renowned for its nutritious dried fruit snacks, will offer participants healthy treats that align with the event’s emphasis on wellbeing.

Chery Automobile, the mobility partner for VerveLife 8.0, joins the line-up as one of the world’s fastest-growing automotive brands, with over 15 million vehicles sold globally, including popular models such as Tiggo and Arrizo.

Now in its 8th year, VerveLife has evolved into one of Africa’s most anticipated fitness and lifestyle gatherings, bringing together fitness enthusiasts, wellness advocates, and lifestyle brands in a vibrant celebration of health, style, and community.

The 2025 edition promises to raise the bar even higher, merging fitness with technology, mobility, and wellness in ways that reflect the evolving lifestyles of modern consumers.