UNILAG Celebrates 43 Law Graduates Who Made 1st Class in 2024 Bar Exams

Stories by Steve Aya

The Faculty of Law, University of Lagos last Wednesday, October 1, 2025, celebrated 43 exceptional alumni of the Faculty who made First-Class at the 2024 Nigerian Law School Bar Examinations. The remarkable feat, one of the highest numbers recorded by a single University in Nigeria, was celebrated in the Faculty’s Boardroom by a distinguished crowd of the honourees, Faculty members, students, and alumni.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics and Research), Professor Bola Oboh, who represented the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Folasade T. Ogunsola, at the event, commended the Faculty’s consistency in academic excellence, and described the achievement as an affirmation of the institution’s enduring academic culture and steadfast commitment to excellence. She charged the new Lawyers to uphold the highest ideals of the legal profession, in character and practice.

The Dean of the Faculty of Law, Professor Abiola Sanni, SAN, described the graduates’ performance as “stellar, reflecting the Faculty’s rigorous academic standards”. He also shared updates on recent Faculty milestones, including a strategic partnership with the University of Dundee in the United Kingdom.

In their goodwill messages, Dr Oduwole and Professor Oyewo emphasised the need for the graduates to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and national service, while remaining loyal ambassadors of the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The high point of the ceremony was the formal recognition of the 43 honourees, with each receiving a commemorative medal and heartfelt congratulatory handshake from Dr Oduwole and Professor Oboh; a moment that symbolised not just personal achievement, but institutional pride.

Tinted Glass: NBA-SPIDEL Threatens Contempt Proceedings Against Police Spokesman

The Nigerian Bar Association Section on Public Interest and Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL) has warned that it may commence contempt proceedings against the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, if he continues to make statements perceived as undermining the authority of the courts.

In a press statement, the Association accused Hundeyin of issuing a “contemptuous” press release suggesting that the Nigeria Police Force would proceed with enforcement of the tinted glass permit policy, despite a pending lawsuit challenging its legality. NBA-SPIDEL described the comments as a “brazen act of disregard” for judicial authority. “The action of Mr Hundeyin, inciting the enforcement of the policy which is sub judice, is an egregious act of contempt for the majesty of the court”, the statement read. The Association warned that it would not hesitate to initiate contempt or committal proceedings against the Police spokesman, if such statements continued.

The Association also addressed its concerns to Assistant Inspector-General of Police Ohiozoba O. Ehiede, Officer-in-Charge of the Directorate of Legal Services and a senior Lawyer, urging him to provide proper legal advice to the Police Force. NBA-SPIDEL stressed that such guidance should ensure respect for the rule of law, and not encourage the enforcement of a disputed policy.

It further cautioned that it could initiate disciplinary action against AIG Ehiede before the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC), if he failed to uphold professional responsibility. “NBA-SPIDEL will not hesitate to commence disciplinary proceedings against him, if he encourages disrespect to the authority of the court”, the statement noted.

Referencing binding judicial precedents, the Association argued that the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal had consistently affirmed that the filing of a suit automatically restrains parties from acting in a way that prejudices the subject-matter. It stressed that the pendency of Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/1821/2025, challenging the tinted glass permit policy should halt enforcement until the matter is determined.

NBA-SPIDEL concluded by urging the Police to desist from any further attempts to enforce the policy, while it remains under judicial consideration. “We admonish your good office to allow the rule of law to prevail, by halting enforcement of a policy whose legality is a subject for judicial determination”, the statement declared.