UN Women, NCCC Call for Gender Inclusion in Climate Policies

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





UN Women Nigeria, in partnership with National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), has launched the Gender Integration Toolkit and Strategy for Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), calling for the inclusion of gender in climate policies.

The Toolkit is designed to include gender considerations into climate planning, financing, implementation, and monitoring across all levels of governance.

It provides practical guidance to ensure that climate policies, projects, and investments are not only effective but also gender-responsive.

Delivering the keynote address, Director-General of NCCC, Bar. Mrs. Tenioye Majekodunmi, underscored the urgency of embedding gender considerations into climate policy.

“Gender equality is not just a social imperative – it is a climate imperative,” Majekodunmi declared.

She added: “When women have equal access to resources, farm yields rise, household resilience improves, and communities become more sustainable.”

The launch cames amid Nigeria’s efforts to implement its updated NDC 3.0, guided by the Climate Change Act of 2021 and the Long-Term Low Emission Development Strategy (LT-LEDS).

Majekodunmi stated that the new toolkit aligned with the frameworks and helped to institutionalise gender-responsive approaches across key sectors, including energy, agriculture, transport, industry, and waste.

“We are building an institutional architecture that integrates gender considerations across all sectors,” she said.

“The NDC Gender Integration Toolkit we launched today is a cornerstone of that effort,” she added.

The Toolkit, developed by UN Women Nigeria, is designed to equip national, state, and local institutions with tools to identify gender gaps, integrate gender-sensitive approaches in project design, and monitor results through MRE-ready (Monitoring, Reporting and Evaluation) and sex-disaggregated indicators.

“If you’re not tracking, you’re just wasting time,” Majekodunmi stated.

She said, “That’s what I love the most about this Toolkit, the ability to track these results and make adjustments based on evidence.”

Majekodunmi stressed that gender equality must become a standard of performance, not an afterthought.

She explained, “No policy, no investment, and no decision on climate change should be made without considering its gender implications.

“This is about institutionalising gender-responsive budgeting and ensuring that women are part of the decision-making process – from the local to the national level.”

The director-general praised the collaborative effort behind the Toolkit’s development, crediting the support of key government ministries and agencies.

“I wish to commend the UN Women Nigeria Country Office, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, the Federal Ministry of Environment, and the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs,” she said.

“This type of resource is only possible through strong technical partnerships and shared commitment.”

Majekodunmi called on all stakeholders to treat the toolkit not as a final product, but as a dynamic, evolving tool for lasting change.

“Let us use this toolkit not as an end in itself, but as a living guide, a framework for shared accountability, a catalyst for innovation, and a bridge between national ambition and local impact.”

She concluded her remarks with a powerful message that captured the spirit of the event: “When gender equality drives climate action, sustainability flows naturally.”

Speaking at the launch of Nigeria’s NDC Gender Integration Toolkit and Strategy, Beatrice Eyong, UN Women Country Representative to ECOWAS, stressed the urgent need to centre gender equality in climate policy.

Eyong highlighted the unequal impact of climate change on women, their central role in climate-sensitive sectors, and the importance of turning tools into tangible action.

She revealed the gendered impactof climate change, stating that women bear the brunt of its consequences, particularly in vulnerable regions.

Eyong said, “According to the UN, 80% of people displaced by climate change are women and children.

“Climate-related disruptions directly undermine food security, household incomes, and national economies. Nigeria is no exception.”

She emphasised the vital but often overlooked contributions of women to climate adaptation, particularly in agriculture, food systems, and local environmental knowledge.

“Women have a unique knowledge of the environment about medicinal plants, animals, and sustainable practices,” she said.

“They have something to bring to the table to make sure that whatever we are doing is inclusive, rich, and equitable,” she added.

Eyong called on ministries, departments, and agencies to take ownership of the newly launched toolkit, and translate it into real-world policy and programmatic change.

She said, “Tools alone are not enough. They depend on strong ownership and active application.

“Mainstreaming gender in the energy sector, for example, is not only about including women in renewable projects, but ensuring equitable access to training, finance, and technology.”

National Consultant on Gender Mainstreaming for NDC 3.0 and LT-LED, Ms. Ogochukwu Ukemezia, made a compelling case for translating the toolkit into real, system-wide change.

Ukemezia emphasised the importance of action, the societal value of gender equality, and the power of inclusive development planning.

She stressed that the event was not merely symbolic but also a practical rallying point for all actors, from government ministries to development partners, to apply the toolkit in their daily work.

“Today’s event is more than a launch, it is a call for action, a call for every government institution, every development partner, and every stakeholder to embrace these tools and apply them meaningfully in their work,” she said.

Ukemezia reframed gender equality as a driver of national progress, innovation, and sustainable development, not just a moral concern.

“Gender equality is not just a moral advantage it is a societal advantage. When we empower women and girls, we unlock innovation, resilience, and sustainable development for all,” she said.

Drawing on Nigeria’s development planning history, she urged planners to move beyond token gender chapters and fully integrate gender data and needs across all sectors.

According to her, “Before now, what we did in the National Development Plan was to have a chapter for gender and we said ‘leave power out of it, leave works out of it.’ Now, we are putting gender in power, gender in agriculture, gender in energy, and gender in employment.”

Social Development Director at the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Grace Obi Ukpabi, emphasised the urgent need to move beyond generic national planning and use gender-sensitive data to design policies that would respond to the diverse realities of Nigerians.

Ukpabi revealed the shift from side-lining gender to making it central to development planning.

She called for an intentional, data-driven approach to planning that recognised how different groups, especially women and children, experienced policy differently.

She urged planners to break the habit of treating the population as one homogenous block.

She said, “When we are done, we must begin to decide by gender, by vulnerability, by originality and then intentionally prioritise what each section of it needs to truly resolve issues.”

She reflected on how past national plans relegated gender to a side chapter, but praised the current shift to fully integrate gender concerns into power, infrastructure, energy, and other key sectors.

Ukpabi stated, “Before now, we said ‘leave gender out of this, leave power out of this.’ But now we are putting gender in power, gender in works, gender in employment. It’s making it more real.”