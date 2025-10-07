  • Tuesday, 7th October, 2025

Tinubu Accepts Mahmood Yakubu’s Departure As INEC Chairman 

Nigeria | 33 seconds ago

* Says his tenure has expired over time 

* Directs him to hand over to most senior national commissioner, May Agbamuche-Mbu 

* Bestows CON national honour on him

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu has accepted the departure of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) following the expiration of his second term in office.

Yakubu was first appointed in November 2015 as the 14th chairman of the commission for an initial term of five years.

The appointment, which was renewed in 2020, has now expired due to the passage of time.

The president, in a release issued on Tuesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, thanked Yakubu for his services to the nation and his efforts to sustain Nigeria’s democracy, particularly through the organisation of free and fair elections throughout his two-term tenure.

In recognition of Yakubu’s dedicated service to the nation, President Tinubu has bestowed on him the honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger(CON).

The president also directed that Yakubu should hand over to the most senior national commissioner, May Agbamuche-Mbu, who will direct the affairs of the commission until the completion of the process to appoint a successor. 

In the letter dated October 3, 2025, Yakubu thanked the president for the opportunity to serve the nation as chairman of the commission since 2015.

