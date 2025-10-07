There Was No First World War’, Sen Jimoh Ibrahim Challenges Historical Record at UN Conference in Turkey

‘

Urges Britain to rectify distorted historical record

In a bold and controversial address at the ongoing United Nations Counter-Terrorism Conference in Turkey, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, representing Nigeria and African Parliament, has called on the British government to correct what he described as a “distorted historical record” regarding the First World War.

Senator Ibrahim questioned the legitimacy of the term “World War I,” asserting that the conflict between 1914 and 1918 was, in fact, a regional European dispute rather than a global war.



“There is no place in the world where the geocentric system has converged, and a war was launched,” Ibrahim declared. “A disagreement among European countries that led to a regional war cannot be classified as a World War.”



According to the senator, the impact of the 1914–18 conflict was limited in geography, failing to directly involve or impact half of the world. “So how can historians call it the First World War?” he argued, adding that because of its prominence and broader scale, the Second World War should be reclassified as the true First World War.



“The mere involvement of America in the European regional crises of 1917 is insufficient to justify calling it a world war,” Ibrahim said. “Similarly, when the United States confronted the USSR in the Cold War of the 1990s, it was not termed a world war.”



Senator Ibrahim said “the clarification becomes necessary because of the tracing and mapping of terrorists and their activities since the provocative act of the assassination of Franz Ferdinand,” which he said triggered a counterattack in response to the terrorists’ activities by European powers.

“The counterattack in response to the terrorists’ activities attracted such a reaction and a first response from the participating countries in Europe,” he added.



He further argued that the roots of the conflict lay in European expansionism, conflict over alliances, and a conspiracy between Germany and Austria-Hungary, emphasizing that German millenarian ideology was central to European history, not the entire geo-centric system.



Turning his criticism toward Britain, Ibrahim accused the UK Parliament of neglecting its duty to correct the historical record by “allowing historians to continue referring to an insurgency or a regional conflict as World War I.”



“The British Parliament has responsibilities, including correcting historical accounts, when necessary, such as those related to the alleged First World War,” he said.