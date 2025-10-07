  • Wednesday, 8th October, 2025

SGF Summons Council of State, Police Council over Rising Insecurity in Country

Nigeria | 23 hours ago

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, has summoned the members of the Council of State and Police Council to a high-level strategic meeting to deliberate on the key issues affecting national security and policing.

The Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office, Dr. Emanso Okop Umobong, stated in a statement, signed yesterday by the Director Information and Public Relations, OSGF, Segun Imohiosien, that the meeting was scheduled for Thursday, October 9, 2025 at the Council Chambers, Aso Villa.

According to Umobong, the meeting aims to discuss matters of national importance and key issues affecting national security and policing.

The statement urged the requested to participate either physically or virtually, adding that the  hybrid meeting underscored President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to addressing pressing national issues and ensuring the safety and security of citizens.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.