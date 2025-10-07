SGF Summons Council of State, Police Council over Rising Insecurity in Country

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, has summoned the members of the Council of State and Police Council to a high-level strategic meeting to deliberate on the key issues affecting national security and policing.

The Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office, Dr. Emanso Okop Umobong, stated in a statement, signed yesterday by the Director Information and Public Relations, OSGF, Segun Imohiosien, that the meeting was scheduled for Thursday, October 9, 2025 at the Council Chambers, Aso Villa.

According to Umobong, the meeting aims to discuss matters of national importance and key issues affecting national security and policing.

The statement urged the requested to participate either physically or virtually, adding that the hybrid meeting underscored President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to addressing pressing national issues and ensuring the safety and security of citizens.