Seplat Targets over 1 Bcf/d by 2030, Ties Africa’s Prosperity to Gas Devt

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Seplat Energy Plc, one of Nigeria’s leading independent energy companies, at the weekend, said domestic gas would remain the engine of prosperity for Nigeria and Africa in general, disclosing its plans to raise its gas production to 1 Bcf/d by 2030.

A statement from the company stated that this informed the company’s heavy investment in gas processing capacity devoted to the domestic market, including the ANOH gas plant which is expected to come on stream before the end of the year.

The Director, New Energy at Seplat, Mr. Okechukwu Mba, said this at the 2025 Africa Energy Week (AEW) held in Cape Town, South Africa. Mba spoke during a panel discussion themed: ‘Beyond Exports: Developing Commercially Viable Domestic Gas Markets’.

He said stakeholders needed to ensure that the challenges in the gas to power value chain from molecules at the wellhead to electrons in homes are addressed for Nigeria to realise the goal of increased power supply to Nigerians.

He also emphasised the importance of a commercially viable power sector which is critical to achieving growth in the domestic gas market.

He said: “Bankable anchor customers are needed to underpin the development of new gas projects whilst identifying infrastructural challenges in power transmission and distribution as well as the liquidity crises in the power sector as two areas that require urgent attention in order to unlock new gas projects.”

Mba highlighted that Seplat Energy currently supplies gas to five power stations in Nigeria which underscores its commitment to the power sector, noting that gas is well positioned to provide reliable and affordable base load energy to drive economic growth.

According to Mba, Seplat Energy has adopted a comprehensive approach to growing the domestic gas market. “Beside investments in pipeline gas projects, Seplat is also investing in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) facilities,” he added.

The New Energy boss at Seplat stated that the company would take its operated gas production to over 1 Bcf/d by 2030, while noting that the recent incentives granted by government to the gas sector will aid the achievement of this goal.

Also, the Director of External Affairs & Social Performance, Seplat Energy, Chioma Afe, who featured on another panel, themed: ‘Bureaucracy or Bridge? Tailoring Global ESG Approaches for African Realities’, said in all the company’s moves in driving access to reliable and affordable energy for Nigerians, ESG fundamentals are strongly upheld and practicalised.

According to her, the peculiarities of the Nigerian people and Africa at large remain very germane in implementing Seplat Energy’s ESG framework and affirming its commitments.

She said: “For a truly successful and impactful ESG implementation, it is highly imperative to move from a ‘one size fits all’ mindset, to a co-created framework and implementation that is focused on value creation and empowers African nations to define their sustainable growth plan.”