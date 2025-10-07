Saudi Varsities Say Schools Open to Muslims, Non-Muslims Nigerian Students

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Nigerians, Muslims and non-Muslims alike, have been advised to pursue academic aspirations in Saudi Arabia Universities.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Monday at the opening of the Forum of Saudi Arabia Universities Alumni in Nigeria and Neighboring Countries, Vice President for Educational and Academic Affairs, King Khalid University, Prof. Saad Daajim, said no fewer than 850 Nigerian students are currently schooling in various universities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with over

3,200 Nigerians graduated from Saudi Arabian universities in the last one decade.

The forum which was has as theme “alumni of Saudi universities in the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Surrounding countries and their impact on sustainable development.”

Daajim said: “In Saudi Arabia, there are more than 850 students from this country (Nigeria) studying in Saudi Universities. Already, in the last one decade, there are more than 3,200 graduates from Nigeria.”

He said his country is open to admitting more Nigerians to study in their universities, adding that prospective students from Nigeria will be given acceptable rate.

“We are actually proud to accept more Nigerian students in our university in different disciplines, education, engineering, science, Arabic language, religious studies and medical sector.”

“Hopefully, we will arrange a good acceptance rate for this country because it contributes a huge number of populations to the African continent,” he added.

He also revealed that his country has a scholarship scheme which is available to all irrespective of religion.

The Khalid University Don said scholarship are for both Muslims and non-Muslims, adding that: “According to our regulation, admission will be accessible to all even scholarships.

“And we have King Abdullah University for Science and Technology, most of the scholarships for students are for Muslims and non-Muslims as well. And King Fahd University for Mineral and Petroleum also employs and accepts students from all cultures, all religions, all continents.”

Speaking on the forum, the Don said it is to open communication with alumni from Saudi Universities and see how they are impacting on their environment.

He said: “We found them very active and we expect that when they come back to their country, they will contribute to sustainable development, either for personal living or in the country.”

On the prospect of Nigerian graduates in Saudi Arabia, Daajim said graduates who wish to pursue higher degrees after their first degree are allowed to continue and also those whose skills are needed stand the chance to be employed.

He said: “Actually, when they graduate from Saudi University, they could continue their higher studies in Master or PhD. And if they are well qualified, they will be hired by the university as a professor.”

Minister of State for Education, Dr. Suwaiba Said Ahmad, in her opening remarks commended the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its long-standing commitment to educational cooperation and cultural institutions with Nigeria.

Ahmad said: “Such partnerships enrich our human capital and strengthen bilateral ties for mutual good. As we celebrate this gathering, I urge the alumni to continue to serve as ambassadors of knowledge, peace and development.”

She added that: “Your role in mentoring young Nigerians, advancing intercultural understanding and contributing to national development cannot be overstated.

“The Federal Ministry of Education will continue to support initiatives that harness alumni network for national advancement, for educational advancement and sustainable nation building.”

She also recognised the invaluable contributions of Nigerian alumni of Saudi universities to the national growth, peace, education, culture and development of the country.

She said: “Beyond academic achievement, you embody the bridge of friendship, cooperation and shared values between Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Education, as we know, is the bedrock of progress.

“The training and exposure you acquired in Saudi institutions have not only equipped you with knowledge but also instilled in you discipline, global perspective and a strong sense of science.

“These qualities are critical to advancing Nigeria’s quest for inclusive and sustainable development. Indeed, many of you have become respected scholars, professionals, entrepreneurs, community leaders and public servants whose influence continues to shape our society positively.”

On his part, the Secretary of the Alumni, Dr. Mohamed Munir Ilyas, who was a graduate of Islamic University of Medina said since returning home, he has been contributing towards peaceful co-existence between the two major religious groups in Nigeria.

He stressed that “Of course, when you look at development, where there is no peace, it’s very hard to have development. We have been encouraging our members to be law-abiding citizens and peacemakers, peace builders and peace keepers also.

“And also, to make an impact as far as academics is concerned, as far as moral is concerned, as far as even earning livelihood is concerned.”