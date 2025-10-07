Renaissance Unveils Continental Business Strategy, Eyes Expansion 

Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited, operator of Nigeria’s largest upstream oil and gas joint venture, formally introduced its pan-African operational strategy at the just concluded Africa Energy Week (AEW), signalling a new phase of regional expansion and leadership in the energy sector.

Speaking during a dedicated session at the conference, the company’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tony Attah, described Renaissance as a transformational force in Africa’s energy landscape.

“We are Renaissance, not just in name, but in purpose. Our ambition is to catalyse a new beginning for Africa, one that delivers energy security and industrialisation through sustainable practices”, Attah said

Renaissance, formerly The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renaissance Africa Energy Holding Company, and operator of the NNPC/Renaissance/TotalEnergies/AENR Joint Venture with assets spread across 18 oil mining leases in Nigeria’s Niger Delta.

Attah described the acquisition of the shares of Shell in the former SPDC by Renaissance’s parent company, as a bold move.

“Acquiring SPDC was seen as ambitious, but we executed it with clarity and conviction. Today, Renaissance stands as the new face of Africa’s energy”, he said.

Speaking earlier on the sidelines of the AEW conference, Chairman of Renaissance, Dr. Layi Fatona, described the vision of the company as Afrocentric with a commitment to continental leadership.

“Our vision is clear on becoming Africa’s leading energy company enabling energy security and industrialisation in a sustainable manner.

“We are not just out to participate in Africa’s energy future, we are out to shape it. Our strategy begins in Nigeria but is designed for scale across the continent”, Fatona said.