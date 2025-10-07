  • Monday, 6th October, 2025

Phoenix Steel Boosts Productivity through Eligible Customer Programme

Phoenix Steel Mills, a major high-quality steel manufacturing company in Nigeria, has announced significant improvements in productivity, operational efficiency, and energy stability following its participation in the Eligible Customer Programme of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC).

Through the programme, the steel company said it now enjoys direct access to reliable electricity supply from NDPHC’s generation assets, drastically reducing its reliance on unstable grid supply and costly self-generation alternatives.

According to the company, this intervention has minimized power-related disruptions, reduced operational costs, and enhanced production output—positioning Phoenix Steel Mills to expand its capacity and strengthen its competitiveness in both domestic and international markets.

Speaking on the development, the Managing Director/CEO of NDPHC, Jennifer Adighije, hailed Phoenix Steel Mills as a success story of the Eligible Customer Programme and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to deepening Nigeria’s industrial competitiveness.

“The Eligible Customer framework is designed to strengthen Nigeria’s industrial growth by guaranteeing efficient, reliable, and affordable electricity directly from our plants to businesses. Phoenix Steel Mills is a clear demonstration of how stable power translates into higher productivity, cost savings, and stronger value chains for the economy,” Adighije said.

