Nigeria Asks for Fairness, Inclusivity in Position Sharing Among ECOWAS States

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Nigeria has asked for fairness and inclusivity in sharing positions among member states of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu gave this advice on Tuesday in Abuja to the Economic Community of West African States Adhoc Committee on rotation of statutory positions, stating that by doing this every member would feel a sense been included in the activities of the bloc.

The members of the committee were drawn from Benin, Cote d’Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea Bissau, Nigeria, Senegal and Togo.

The committee has been entrusted with the responsibility of reviewing and considering proposals for the allocation of statutory positions within the ECOWAS Institutions for the term 2026 to 2030.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu, while speaking

at the opening of the adhoc committee meeting, addressed members of the committee, stressing the importance of the work of the committee given the sensitivity of appointments.

She said: “We are fully aware that the appointment of statutory positions within ECOWAS institutions remains a matter of considerable importance and sensitivity among Member States. This issue has become even more delicate in recent times, given the reduction in the number of statutory positions available following the implementation of the ECOWAS institutional Reforms.

“In this context, our Committee must be mindful of the need to uphold fairness and inclusivity in the distribution of the statutory positions within the ECOWAS Institutions.”

She also warned that aspirations of all Member States, particularly those with smaller populations or limited resources should not be trampled upon.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu said: “It is also essential that the aspirations of all Member States, particularly those with smaller populations or limited resources, but who have nonetheless demonstrated unflinching commitment to the organisation, are duly recognized and accommodated.

“It is equally important to underscore that our membership of this Ad-hoc Committee should not be construed as a pathway to positions of leadership within the ECOWAS Institutions. Rather, our engagement should be guided by the principles of regional solidarity, prioritizing the collective interest of the Community above national aspirations. In doing so, we will contribute to fostering deeper unity, mutual trust, and a shared sense of purpose among our citizens.

“As we prepare to commence deliberations on the Memorandum before us, I encourage us all to approach our discussions with unflinching commitment, open-mindedness and a spirit of constructive dialogue. Let us remain focused on ensuring that the outcomes of our engagements are both meaningful and impactful for the future of our region.”

The Minister also assured the gathering that Nigeria will as traditional leader engage with all member states to build consensus and ensure collective decisions for the future of the community.

She said: “We would also recall that Nigeria, as a long standing and committed Member State, played a significant role in shaping and supporting the institutional reforms which culminated in the current and more streamlined structure. Excellencies, these reforms were aimed at reducing operational costs, optimizing administrative efficiency, and enhancing the effectiveness and impact of ECOWAS programmes across the region.

“I want to therefore assure you that as part of our enduring commitment to the ideals of regional integration and solidarity, Nigeria will continue to assume its traditional leadership role by constructively engaging with all Member States to build consensus and ensure that our collective decisions reflect both equity and a shared vision for the future of our Community.”

She also commended the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray and his team for the comprehensive and well-prepared Memorandum provided to guide the deliberations of the committee over the course of the two-day engagement.

She noted that: “The document thoughtfully reflects the relevant legal framework governing the allocation of statutory positions within the ECOWAS Institutions, and will no doubt serve as a valuable reference in facilitating our discussions.”

In his earlier remarks, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray urged the committee to do its work with broader interest of the Community at heart.

He reminded the gathering that the Council of Ministers was informed at the 94 ordinary session of the impending end of mandate of the current management of ECOWAS Institutions by July 14, 2026 in compliance with the 2012 Supplementary Act on the Modalities for the Allocation of Statutory Positions in ECOWAS Institutions.

This, ECOWAS Commission President culminated into the setting up of the six member adhoc committee.

He stressed that “Article 14, paragraph 3 of the Supplementary Act mandated Council to recommend the allocation of the positions to the ECOWAS Authority based on a proposal to be submitted by the President of the Commission.

“To facilitate this process, Council, in June, established this six-member ad hoc committee, comprising of the Republics of Benin, Cote d’Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea Bissau, Nigeria, Senegal and Togo, to review the proposed allocation of the Commission and submit it to Council for consideration, and ultimately to the ECOWAS Authority for decision.”

He also added: “During this meeting, the Commission will be presenting a memo setting out the framework for the allocation of the statutory positions for your consideration. The memo was prepared taking into account the provisions of the 2012 Supplementary Act and historical data on the allocations of the statutory positions of the institutions since 1975.

“It is the expectation that the ad hoc Committee will review this proposal with the broader interest of the Community at heart.