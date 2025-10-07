Nestlé Reaffirms Commitment to Youth Skills Development, Graduates 20

Nestlé Nigeria has reaffirmed its dedication to youth empowerment and skill development with the graduation of 20 young trainees from the 8th cohort of its Nestlé Technical Training Center, Agbara. This initiative, the company said in a statement, is part of the broader Nestlé Needs YOUth program, a global commitment launched in 2013 with the goal of enabling 10 million young people worldwide to access economic opportunities by 2030.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Wassim Elhusseini, Managing Director/CEO of Nestlé Nigeria, said: “Each graduation ceremony is a true privilege because it allows us to witness firsthand the life-changing impact of the Nestlé Technical Training Center. Many of our graduates have gone on to build remarkable careers, including one who now serves as a Factory Engineer in Angola, and several others excelling as Engineering and Production Supervisors. From this class, five outstanding graduates will embark on an eight-week internship in Switzerland starting this October, under the framework of our Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Embassy of Switzerland in Nigeria.”

Highlighting the broader impact of the Technical Training Centers within the Nestlé Needs YOUth initiative, Mr. Shakiru Lawal, Country Human Resources Manager at Nestlé Nigeria, said: “The Nestlé Technical Training Center is a cornerstone of Nestlé Needs YOUth, which empowers young people across Nigeria through four key pillars: employability, skills development, support, and access to opportunities. Beyond the training centers, our initiative includes programs such as the Nesternship Program, a virtual internship platform that allows young people to gain practical experience remotely; the Nestlé Youth Development Program, which provides training and mentorship to enhance employability.”