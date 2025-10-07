  • Tuesday, 7th October, 2025

Medplus Drives Sustainable Growth in Beauty Industry

Business | 40 seconds ago

Mary Nnah

Medplus Pharmacy has sparked a new wave of innovation in the beauty industry with the second edition of its flagship festival, Beyond Medplus Glow Fest 2025. The event, held at the Civic Center in Victoria Island, Lagos, recently brought together industry experts, beauty entrepreneurs, and stakeholders to discuss the future of beauty and wellness.

This year’s festival was marked by a strong emphasis on sustainable growth, with discussions and activities focused on empowering beauty entrepreneurs and driving economic growth.

The event featured a financial literacy session powered by Sohcahtoa, a marquee panel on “The New Age of Beauty and the Rise of the Technological Gaze,” and a keynote on financing beauty businesses by Providus Bank’s Funke Jones. The panel explored how cosmetic treatments and the pressure to look good have become tied to identity, opportunity, and economic survival. 

Executive Director of MedPlus, Ife Bakare, said, “Beyond Medplus Glow Fest 2025 reaffirmed our vision of creating an impactful space to emphasise how beauty is intertwined with wellness, entrepreneurship, and empowerment.” Maybelline’s interactive masterclass on clean glam techniques and skin-first makeup routines was a highlight of the event, drawing crowds eager to learn from industry experts.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.