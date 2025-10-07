  • Tuesday, 7th October, 2025

Lilian Nneji Wins African Outstanding Music Minister of 2025 Award

‎Gospel singer, Mrs Lilian Nneji, has been announced as the winner of the Christian Legendary Impact Makers Awards in Africa
(CLIMA) for the Outstanding Music Minister of 2025 (Stage) category.

‎The announcement was made at a ceremony in Johannesburg, South Africa on Sunday amidst several other nominees.

‎The annual CLIMA Awards is organized by CLIMA Africa, the publishers of CLIMA AFRICA Magazines.

‎While reacting to the award, Mrs Nneji said: “Winning awards like this is just a means of encouraging her efforts and push her to do more.

‎”I see Jesus when I see this new award. He alone did it and hence I dedicated the award to God Almighty.”

‎She advised everyone who believes in God to continue to wait on Him and be focused on the assignment He gave to them.

