Lilian Nneji Wins African Outstanding Music Minister of 2025 Award

‎

‎Gospel singer, Mrs Lilian Nneji, has been announced as the winner of the Christian Legendary Impact Makers Awards in Africa

(CLIMA) for the Outstanding Music Minister of 2025 (Stage) category.

‎

‎The announcement was made at a ceremony in Johannesburg, South Africa on Sunday amidst several other nominees.

‎

‎The annual CLIMA Awards is organized by CLIMA Africa, the publishers of CLIMA AFRICA Magazines.

‎

‎While reacting to the award, Mrs Nneji said: “Winning awards like this is just a means of encouraging her efforts and push her to do more.

‎

‎”I see Jesus when I see this new award. He alone did it and hence I dedicated the award to God Almighty.”

‎

‎She advised everyone who believes in God to continue to wait on Him and be focused on the assignment He gave to them.

‎