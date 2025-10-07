Lilian Nneji Wins African Outstanding Music Minister of 2025 Award
Gospel singer, Mrs Lilian Nneji, has been announced as the winner of the Christian Legendary Impact Makers Awards in Africa
(CLIMA) for the Outstanding Music Minister of 2025 (Stage) category.
The announcement was made at a ceremony in Johannesburg, South Africa on Sunday amidst several other nominees.
The annual CLIMA Awards is organized by CLIMA Africa, the publishers of CLIMA AFRICA Magazines.
While reacting to the award, Mrs Nneji said: “Winning awards like this is just a means of encouraging her efforts and push her to do more.
”I see Jesus when I see this new award. He alone did it and hence I dedicated the award to God Almighty.”
She advised everyone who believes in God to continue to wait on Him and be focused on the assignment He gave to them.