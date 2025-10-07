Lagos Unveils Institute of Disaster Management

The Lagos State Government has inaugurated the Institute of Disaster Management at the Igando Relief Camp of the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, disclosed this on Tuesday while briefing newsmen on the successes recorded at the three-day National SEMA Conference hosted in Lagos.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that the Institute would be supervised by LASEMA and would serve as a training ground for professionals and responders across the country.

He added that the institute would also serve as symbols of growth, knowledge and resilience.

The LASEMA boss noted that the institute would equip responders with the skills needed to manage and respond to disasters effectively, as its first cohort will be admitted in December 2025.

He commended the resilience of the leadership of SEMA in all the 36 states of the country and the FCT, and appreciated them for attending the maiden conference.

“This conference is to enable us chart a new course for emergency management towards shaping a safer future for all Nigerians.

“Over the past days, we have shared knowledge, strengthened partnerships, and built a stronger network of emergency managers across Nigeria,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

He noted that the highpoint of the maiden National SEMA conference was its closing ceremony, where framed portraits were presented to each State Emergency Management Agency.

The LASEMA permanent secretary noted that the presentation of frames was a gesture of unity and shared purpose.

He said that he personally signed the frames, and his signature was a reminder of true collaboration and teamwork.

He said: “That signature is more than ink; it is a personal reminder that you carry a part of me, one that cannot be replicated or made by anyone else.

“It symbolises my respect, my gratitude, and my unwavering commitment to our collective mission of saving lives and property in our communities.”

He appreciated the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his investment in emergency management in the state.

He also expressed gratitude to all first responders in Lagos for their sacrifice and selflessness, and other partners who supported and ensured the success of the three-day national conference.

“We thank our partners NEMA, International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Eight Medical and others for believing in the vision and supporting us every step of the way. Your contributions made all the difference.

“Finally, to my entire LASEMA family, from management to field officers, logistics teams, drivers and every staff member who worked tirelessly behind the scenes, I am deeply grateful.

“Your commitment and teamwork were the backbone of this success.

Together, we have once again shown what true collaboration and resilience looks like,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

The maiden National SEMA conference was held in Lagos from October 2 to October 4. (NAN)