Insecurity: Niger North Youths Threaten Legal Action against FG

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Bothered by the continued attacks by criminals across the Niger North senatorial district of Niger State, a coalition of youths in the eight local government areas that constitute the zone have threatened legal action against the federal government if the situation is not checked within one week.

The zone had come under persistent bandit attack, especially in recent times resulting in the loss of lives and property, as well as rustling of hundreds of cattle.

The spokesman of the coalition, Malam Sahabi Mahmuda, told journalists in Minna last Sunday that it had reached an agreement with the Niger State branch of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) to facilitate the legal action.

“We are giving the federal government one week to end the insecurity and compensate victims who have lost their lives, property, and paid ransoms, failure which we shall seek legal redress in a court of competent jurisdiction,” Mahmuda declared.

He said the coalition took the decision because “our people have lost hundreds of lives, paid millions in ransom, witnessed the burning of villages, theft of thousands of cattle, closure of schools, and the displacement of communities.”

The spokesman said the group is disappointed by what it described as the government’s failure to uphold its constitutional responsibility to safeguard the lives and property of citizens as guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution (as amended), adding that the persistent insecurity in Niger North amounts to a violation of citizens’ fundamental rights.

Mahmuda expressed sadness that despite numerous efforts by the Niger State Government, traditional institutions, and elected representatives, including visits to military authorities and motions passed at the state and National Assemblies, the crises have continued unabated, before expressing the hope that the court would be in position to make the federal government take positive action.

He, however, urged local government chairmen in the affected areas to utilise available resources, including Ward Development Projects funds to strengthen local security arrangements and protect their communities.