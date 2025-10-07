How the FCT is Using Data-driven Solutions to Tackle Unsafe Childbirth, Indoor Air Pollution

In line with the mandate of the FCT Health Services and Environment Secretariat (HSES) to safeguard lives and promote public health, the Mandate Secretary, Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, recently championed two groundbreaking, data-driven solutions aimed at tackling unsafe childbirth and indoor air pollution across the Federal Capital Territory. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that the initiatives- Renewing Hope, One Baby at a Time and Renewing Hope, One Home at a time, which aligned with Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary, reflect the renewed commitment to save lives, strengthen families, and ensure a healthier, cleaner Abuja

As Nigeria marked its 65th Independence Anniversary, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) celebrated not just with fanfare, but with meaningful action that could change thousands of lives. At the Asokoro General Hospital in Abuja, the Honourable Minister of state for the FCT, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, unveiled two groundbreaking initiatives: Renewing Hope, One Baby at a Time and Renewing Hope, One Home at a Time.

Both programmes were built on a common purpose, which is to save lives, strengthen families, and build a healthier, cleaner Abuja through practical, data driven interventions. For Dr. Mahmoud, these are not symbolic projects but decisive moves to address two of the most pressing public health challenges in the territory: unsafe childbirth and indoor air pollution.

“Every mother deserves a safe delivery, and every household deserves clean air,” she said during the launch, describing the initiatives as “bold, data-driven solutions” that will touch lives “one baby and one household at a time.”

Renewing Hope for Safe Motherhood

At the centre of the health intervention is the Renewed Hope Baby Care Kit, which is a simple but life-saving package that provides mothers with essential medical items to ensure safe, infection-free childbirth and proper postnatal care. The initiative, which targets vulnerable women in underserved rural and peri-urban communities, supports the Administration’s ongoing zero tolerance drive for maternal and child mortality.

The Mandate Secretary of the FCT Health Services and Environment Secretariat (HSES), Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, described the distribution of the Baby Care Kits as a “clear demonstration of the Administration’s commitment to safe motherhood and child survival.”

While she acknowledged the progress made in maternal health, she pointed out that “too many women still die during childbirth, and too many newborns fail to reach their first birthday.” She explained that the kits were specially designed to guarantee safe and hygienic deliveries, particularly for vulnerable women who might otherwise resort to unsafe, unassisted births.

Each kit, according to her, contains medical consumables that safeguard both mother and child during the critical period before, during, and after delivery. The initiative also builds on ongoing successes such as free health insurance for pregnant women tied to antenatal attendance and facility-based delivery, as well as a unique incentive scheme known as “pluses,” which rewards mothers who keep up with their immunisation schedules.

These interventions, combined, have already produced measurable results. “We have recorded a 102 percent increase in health facility deliveries,” Dr. Fasawe revealed, adding that the Renewed Hope Baby Care Kit will help consolidate these gains by making home deliveries less attractive.

For many beneficiary mothers, the kits are not just material support but a sign of care from a government that listens. At the event, several women expressed gratitude, promising to become ambassadors for safe delivery within their communities.

Tackling Indoor Air Pollution, One Home at a Time

While unsafe childbirth has long been a public health challenge, the FCT is also confronting another silent killer — indoor air pollution. The Renewing Hope, One Home at a Time initiative, also known as the Abuja Breathe Clean Air Programme, was designed to address this largely overlooked but deadly issue.

Data from 14 FCTA-owned hospitals revealed a troubling trend: 48 percent of paediatric ward beds and 29 percent of adult ward beds are occupied by patients suffering from respiratory illnesses linked to household air pollution. These include pneumonia, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lung cancer, tuberculosis, bronchitis, and other chronic respiratory diseases.

To combat this, the FCT Administration, in partnership with IHS Nigeria, is distributing thousands of free smart LPG cookers to households across the territory. The aim is to replace the use of firewood, charcoal, and kerosene with cleaner, safer energy options.

“This is about saving lives and promoting environmental sustainability,” Dr. Fasawe said, commending IHS Nigeria for its collaboration. She noted that the intervention aligns with the Federal Government’s health sector reforms under the Universal Health Coverage framework and with the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 3 on health and well-being.

The Abuja Breathe Clean Air Programme is expected to drastically cut down emissions, reduce respiratory diseases, and contribute to Nigeria’s climate action targets. The partnership with IHS also represents an important step toward corporate responsibility, as the company seeks to offset the carbon footprint from its over 16,000 telecom sites nationwide.

“IHS Towers has shown what responsible corporate citizenship looks like,” Dr. Fasawe said. “Their partnership in this programme demonstrates how the private sector can contribute meaningfully to public health and environmental protection.”

Data at the Heart of Innovation

Behind the simplicity of these interventions lies rigorous planning and data analysis. According to the mandate Secretary, both programmes were conceived after detailed assessment of health data across the FCT, which highlighted maternal mortality and household air pollution as two major areas of concern.

“These interventions are not ceremonial projects but bold, data-driven innovations,” the Secretariat stated. “They were conceived after rigorous analysis of FCT health data, revealing where the need is greatest and where intervention can save the most lives.”

By leveraging health data to drive decisions, the Administration aims to ensure that every intervention is evidence-based, targeted, and measurable. The approach also allows for continuous monitoring and evaluation, ensuring accountability and impact tracking.

Partnership, Expansion, and Long-term Impact

The Permanent Secretary of HSES, Dr. Baba-Gana Adam, assured that both programmes will be scaled up to all six Area Councils within six months. He explained that the Administration’s goal is to ensure that no community in the FCT is left behind in the effort to improve maternal health and reduce indoor pollution.

“We are determined to reach every mother and every home,” Dr. Adam said. “No family in the FCT should have to choose between unsafe delivery and a healthy baby, or between cooking and breathing clean air.”

The launch event, attended by top officials including the Chief of Staff, Dr. Abdullahi Kauran-Mata; Mandate Secretary for Women Affairs, Mrs. Adedayo Benjamin-Laniyi; and acting Head of Service, Mrs. Nancy Sabanthi, underscored the Administration’s commitment to a coordinated, inclusive approach.

Beneficiaries also expressed optimism that the initiatives would not only improve health outcomes but also promote behavioural change across communities. Many described the programmes as timely, practical steps towards safer homes and stronger families.

A New Chapter for Public Health in the FCT

The launch of the Renewed Hope Baby Care Kit and the Abuja Breathe Clean Air Programme on Independence Day symbolises more than just government action. It represents a renewed social contract between the Administration and the people it serves.

In the words of Dr. Fasawe, “Governance in the FCT is about touching lives, saving lives, and securing the future — one mother, one baby, and one household at a time.”

Through data-driven planning and strategic partnerships, Mrs. Bola Ajao, the SA Media FCT- HSES, told THISDAY that the FCTA is setting a new standard for public health delivery, one that recognises the link between environment, health, and sustainable development.

As Nigeria celebrates 65 years of independence, the message from Abuja is clear: the future of the nation’s health begins with smart, evidence-based action that protects every life, from the first breath to the home environment where that life begins.