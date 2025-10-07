House of Reps Member Condemns Bandit Attack on Kwara Community

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The member representing Ekiti/Isin/Irepodun/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency of Kwara state in the National Assembly, Hon. Raheem Tunji Olawuyi Ajuloopin, has condemned the recent bandits attack on Idofin Odo-Ashe, Oke-Ero local government area of the state.

The federal lawmaker however described the attacks as a cowardly act aimed at destabilising the peaceful community.

In a statement issued in Ilorin Tuesday, and signed by the lawmaker, Hon. Ajuloopin expressed deep concern over the incident and sympathised with the victims, their families, and the entire community.

He stressed that acts of violence have no place in a civilised society and urged security agencies to intensify efforts to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

The lawmaker commended the swift response of both the federal and Kwara State governments, security agencies, and local vigilante groups.

He reiterated that the fight against insecurity requires collective responsibility, calling on traditional rulers, community leaders, and residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with security operatives by providing credible information.

“Security is everyone’s business. We cannot afford to leave the safety of our communities solely to government agencies.

“Every citizen must be actively involved in safeguarding our environment and ensuring that peace prevails,” Ajuloopin said.

He reaffirmed his commitment to working with relevant authorities to ensure lasting peace in Kwara South and beyond.

The lawmaker also appealed for calm, assuring that both the federal and state governments are working tirelessly to address the root causes of insecurity and prevent future attacks.