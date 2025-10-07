  • Tuesday, 7th October, 2025

House of Representatives Swears in Three New Members

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

The House of Representatives on Tuesday conducted the swearing-in of three new members – Omosede Igbinedion (Edo), Felix Bagudu (Kaduna) and Murktar Rabiu (Jigawa).

The Speaker, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, announced the presence of the new members during plenary.

The three All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers were ushered into the Green Chambers by the Clerk of the House, under the speaker’s watch.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Igbinedion as the winner of the by-election recently conducted in Ovia Federal Constituency of Edo State.

Igbinedion polled a total of 77,053 votes to emerge the winner of the poll to fill the seat which became vacant in September 2024 following the emergence of Dennis Idahosa as deputy governor.

Also, Bagudu, who replaced the late Labour Party’s Ekene Adams from Chikun–Kajuru Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, polled a total of 34,580 votes to emerge victorious.

The third member, Rabiu from Garki/Babura Federal Constituency of Jigawa, polled 38,449 votes to emerge winner of the by-election. (NAN)

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.