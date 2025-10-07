House of Representatives Swears in Three New Members

The House of Representatives on Tuesday conducted the swearing-in of three new members – Omosede Igbinedion (Edo), Felix Bagudu (Kaduna) and Murktar Rabiu (Jigawa).

The Speaker, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, announced the presence of the new members during plenary.

The three All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers were ushered into the Green Chambers by the Clerk of the House, under the speaker’s watch.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Igbinedion as the winner of the by-election recently conducted in Ovia Federal Constituency of Edo State.

Igbinedion polled a total of 77,053 votes to emerge the winner of the poll to fill the seat which became vacant in September 2024 following the emergence of Dennis Idahosa as deputy governor.

Also, Bagudu, who replaced the late Labour Party’s Ekene Adams from Chikun–Kajuru Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, polled a total of 34,580 votes to emerge victorious.

The third member, Rabiu from Garki/Babura Federal Constituency of Jigawa, polled 38,449 votes to emerge winner of the by-election. (NAN)