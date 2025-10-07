Hope Odabi Launches New Book ‘Wetin Be The Plan? A Roadmap for Emerging Artists’

The wait is over. Nigerian born PR strategist and talent manager Hope Odabi has officially released her new book Wetin Be The Plan? A Roadmap for Emerging Artists.

This is not her first project as an author. Hope previously wrote Brand You: The Art of Intentional Branding, a well received ebook that broke down branding in the Nigerian and African context. With Wetin Be The Plan?, she turns her lens to the music industry and speaks directly to the upcoming generation of artists.

Unlike the usual texts filled only with theories, Wetin Be The Plan? is designed as both a guide and a workbook. Each module comes with notes sections where readers can reflect, plan, and write down actionable steps for their own career journey.

Through her work at The Dabigal Media House (DGM), Hope has led campaigns for some of the most exciting names in entertainment. She has also been featured locally and internationally for her insights on music, branding, and cultural impact, solidifying her place as a voice to listen to in the industry.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the book, Hope shares: “No matter if it is a superstar or someone recording from their bedroom, the same question keeps coming up: Wetin be the plan? That question birthed this book. It is for anyone who is ready to take music seriously.”

From branding and positioning to release strategies and building a loyal community, Wetin Be The Plan? gives artists the tools to stop moving without direction and start building careers with structure and clarity.

The book is now available on Selar and Amazon, with only 50 hard copies available for collectors.