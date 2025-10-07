First Lady Takes Bold Step to Protect Lives and Future of Nigerian Children

•Launches measles-rubella vaccine campaign to end devastation caused by the diseases

•Pate: President repositioning health as central pillar for national development

Wife of the president, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has launched the much-anticipated Measles-Rubella Vaccine Introduction Integrated Campaign.

The campaign, representing a clear commitment of Mrs Tinubu to child health and national progress, is the largest health initiative in Africa history aimed at immunising millions of children and adolescents against measles, rubella, and other vaccine-preventable diseases.

At the flag-off ceremony held at Banquet Hall of State House, Abuja, the first lady said the campaign was a bold step towards protecting the lives and future of Nigerian children.

She said, “This flag-off signals a collective national resolve to end the devastation caused by measles and rubella. These diseases steal the future of our sons and daughters.

“Measles can cause blindness, permanent disability, and in too many cases, death. Its twin disease, rubella, though often silent, is equally harmful, especially to unborn children of infected pregnant women who may be born with blindness, deafness, or serious heart defects.”

Mrs Tinubu highlighted the consequences of the diseases, not only on families but also on communities and the country.

She urged Nigerians to embrace the vaccine wholeheartedly, stressing, “A vaccine in a vial does not save a child.

“A vaccine in a clinic does not protect a community. Protection only becomes real when that vaccine is injected into the arm of a child.

“Mothers, take your children to be vaccinated. Fathers, support your wives and families to ensure your children are protected. To our revered traditional rulers and religious leaders, your voices carry immense weight—use your influence to spread the truth, dispel rumours, and ensure no child is left behind.”

The first lady expressed appreciation for the pivotal role traditional and religious leaders played in the successful rollout of the HPV vaccine.

She said, “These vaccines are safe, effective, and free.

“They are among the greatest gifts of modern medicine, saving lives, preventing disease, and allowing our children the chance to grow, learn, and thrive.”

Mrs. Tinubu, then, officially flagged off the campaign, setting into motion a nationwide drive expected to reach approximately 106 million children aged between nine months and under 15 years in two phases.

The campaign also integrates vaccination efforts against polio and the rollout of the HPV vaccine among adolescent girls, combining resources to optimise health impact.

Earlier, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Pate, stated that Nigeria was witnessing a historic moment in its health system with the launch of the largest integrated health campaign on the African continent and the second largest in the world.

Pate described the initiative as a bold re-imagination of how health services were delivered to Nigerians under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to him, the president’s vision is repositioning health as a central pillar of national development, bringing healing, unity, and inspiration to the country through improved healthcare delivery.

The minister commended Tinubu’s leadership and the unprecedented progress in strengthening primary healthcare services across the country.

He stated that the number of Nigerians accessing care at primary health centres had increased almost fourfold in the last two years, while thousands of women had benefited from free emergency obstetric care under the president’s health intervention programme.

Pate paid special tribute to the first lady for her unwavering commitment and personal investment in improving the health and well-being of women and children across the country.

He praised her for dedicating her time, talent, and personal resources to championing causes, such as tuberculosis, HPV vaccination, cervical cancer prevention, and maternal health, describing her as a “mother of the nation”, whose passion continues to inspire millions.

On his part, Deputy Director for Immunisation and Disease Control at Gates Foundation Nigeria, Yusuf Yusufari, emphasised the resilience and progress of Nigeria’s immunisation journey.

Yusufari recalled that two years ago, Nigeria introduced the HPV vaccine into its routine immunisation programme at the same venue, led by First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

He said, “Nigeria became a global exemplar in protecting young girls from cervical cancer,” he said, affirming that the campaign launched shares that same critical goal: “No child (and woman) in Nigeria, and indeed globally, should be left unprotected and left to die from preventable diseases.”

Delivering a goodwill message on behalf of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, Senior Programme Manager for Nigeria, Tarcile Mballa, highlighted the historic partnership between Gavi and Nigeria that had spanned two decades with investments exceeding $2.6 billion.

Mballa emphasised the ambitious scope of the campaign, describing it as a convergence of “ambition and opportunity” with Nigeria leading public health innovation on the continent.

On his part, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, stressed the importance of protecting children’s health as a national priority.

He stated, “We are all aware of measles, but I am very positive many here have never heard of rubella, like me. We must continue to create awareness throughout the country.”

Highlighting the vital role of mothers in the fight for child health, the Ooni called on all Nigerians to prioritise the wellbeing of children, calling them the “future of our country”.

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, emphasised that advocacy and education, rather than enforcement, will be crucial for Nigeria’s rubella vaccine campaign to succeed.

He recalled the country’s successful polio eradication efforts, attributing it to community persuasion rather than coercion.

The Sultan stated, “We defeated polio not by force but by convincing people that the vaccine is safe. We held seminars with religious leaders to educate communities and show that the vaccine is not anti-childbirth or harmful in any way.”

He praised the commitment of the first lady, describing her efforts across the nation as inspiring.

“Her total commitment strengthens us, and we fully support government programs that advance the health of our nation,” he said.

President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, expressed support and optimism for the initiative aimed at protecting children and strengthening public health nationwide.

Okoh described the campaign as a golden opportunity to reduce preventable childhood deaths and strengthen public health in the country.