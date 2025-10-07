FG Committed to Ensuring Global Competitiveness, Relevance of National Education Institutions

Okon Bassey in Uyo





The federal government says it will not relent in making educational institutions in the country globally relevant and competitive in this digital, advanced age and the increasing relevance and impact of Artificial Intelligence.

The Chairman, TETfund Board of Trustees, Aminu Masari, gave the assurance at the inauguration of a project in Akwa Íbom State; stressing: “For us at TETFund, the inauguration of projects is a pointer to progress and success in aligning with TETFund’s vision of making our institutions globally relevant and competitive.”

Masari who launched a N1.3bn administrative block and ICT centre at Afaha Nsit College in Nsit Ibom Local Government Area said TETfund has appropriated N7.4bn for infrastructural development at the Akwa Ibom State College of Education.

His words: ‘’We are resolved as an agency of the Federal Government to keep pace with current advancements and are making significant efforts at ensuring that our beneficiary institutions are up to date, through support to acquire relevant tools of work for knowledge creation, learning, research and supporting teacher training, entrepreneurship and skills development.”

Masari, a former governor of Katsina State, said out of the N7.4bn spent for infrastructural development at the Akwa Ibom State College of Education, a total of N6. 9bn has been accessed leaving a balance of N462.9m.

“The total cost of the projects to be commissioned today is N1,391,116,511.32. You may wish to know also that from the start of TETFund interventions to this College, the Fund has allocated a total of N7,388,131,247.96, for infrastructure-related projects only.

‘’Out of this, a total of N6,925,204,879.46 have been accessed, leaving a balance of N462,926,368.50, most of which are already committed,”Masari said.

He pledged TETfund’s sustained commitment to infrastructure interventions in Tertiary institutions across the country, pointing out that the commissioning of the projects aligns with TETfund’s vision of making Nigerian institutions globally competitive and relevant.

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, represented by the Commissioner of Education, Prof. Ubong Umoh, lauded TETfund’s intervention in the state, noting the intervention at the Akwa Ibom State University and the commissioning of the project at the College of Education are worthy of commendation.

These interventions, according to the governor, show the extent to which the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu and ARISE Agenda of the state government are shaping education to make life better for Nigerians

“’From what we see in Akwa Ibom State University, a significant signature of TETfund and what we are seeing here in the College of Education Afaha Nsit, in accessing over N7bn, this is commendable.

“It shows the extent to which the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President in Education aligns with the emphasis on Education of the ARISE Agenda, to make Nigeria hopeful and great again,” the governor posited.

The Provost of the College, Prof. Daniel Udo, had recalled the threat from TETfund that institutions yet to access their intervention will lose it to another school, adding that the college already had 2017,2018,2019 and 2020 interventions unaccused.