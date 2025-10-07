  • Tuesday, 7th October, 2025

FG Committed to Ensuring Global Competitiveness, Relevance of National Education Institutions

Featured | 31 seconds ago

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The federal government says it will not relent in making educational institutions in the country globally relevant and competitive in this digital, advanced age and the increasing relevance and impact of Artificial Intelligence.

The Chairman, TETfund Board of Trustees, Aminu Masari, gave the assurance at the inauguration of a project in Akwa Íbom State; stressing: “For us at TETFund, the inauguration of projects is a pointer to progress and success in aligning with TETFund’s vision of making our institutions globally relevant and competitive.”

Masari who launched a N1.3bn administrative block and ICT centre at Afaha Nsit College in Nsit Ibom Local Government Area said TETfund has appropriated N7.4bn for infrastructural development at the Akwa Ibom State College of Education.

His words: ‘’We are resolved as an agency of the Federal Government to keep pace with current advancements and are making significant efforts at ensuring that our beneficiary institutions are up to date, through support to acquire relevant tools of work for knowledge creation, learning, research and supporting teacher training, entrepreneurship and skills development.”

Masari, a former governor of Katsina State, said out of the N7.4bn spent for infrastructural development at the Akwa Ibom State College of Education, a total of N6. 9bn has been accessed leaving a balance of N462.9m.

 “The total cost of the projects to be commissioned today is N1,391,116,511.32. You may wish to know also that from the start of TETFund interventions to this College, the Fund has allocated a total of N7,388,131,247.96, for infrastructure-related projects only.

‘’Out of this, a total of N6,925,204,879.46 have been accessed, leaving a balance of N462,926,368.50, most of which are already committed,”Masari said.

He pledged TETfund’s sustained commitment to infrastructure interventions in Tertiary institutions across the country, pointing out that the commissioning of the projects aligns with TETfund’s vision of making Nigerian institutions globally competitive and relevant.

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, represented by the Commissioner of Education, Prof. Ubong Umoh, lauded TETfund’s intervention in the state, noting the intervention at the Akwa Ibom State University and the commissioning of the project at the College of Education are worthy of commendation.

These interventions, according to the governor, show the extent to which the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu and ARISE Agenda of the state government are shaping education to make life better for Nigerians

 “’From what we see in Akwa Ibom State University, a significant signature of TETfund and what we are seeing here in the College of Education Afaha Nsit, in accessing over N7bn, this is commendable.

“It shows the extent to which the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President in Education aligns with the emphasis on Education of the ARISE Agenda, to make Nigeria hopeful and great again,” the governor posited.

The Provost of the College, Prof. Daniel Udo, had recalled the threat from TETfund that institutions yet to access their intervention will lose it to another school, adding that the college already had 2017,2018,2019 and 2020 interventions unaccused.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.