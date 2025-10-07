FCCPC Withdraws Criminal Charge Against MultiChoice Chairman, MD

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) on Tuesday, withdrew the criminal charge filed against MultiChoice Nigeria Limited and its top officers after parties said they had resolved their differences.

FCCPC’s lawyer, Daniel Amadi, told Justice James Omotosho of a Federal High Court shortly after the matter was called for arraignment of the defendants.

“The matter is for hearing, but we have filed a notice of withdrawal on August 16.

“Parties have settled and we agree to withdraw this suit,” he told the court.

The defence counsel, Rolake Akingbola, did not oppose the application and Justice Omotosho subsequently struck out the charge.

The judge had, on June 24, fixed Tuesday for the arraignment of the company and its senior workers over allegations bordering on breach of FCCPC Act, 2018.

Defendants in the case included Adewunmi Ogunsanya, the Chairman of MultiChoice Nigeria Limited and John Ugbe, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Others scheduled for arraignment alongside the duo were Fhulufhelo Badugela, CEO of MultiChoice Africa Holdings; Retiel Tromp, Chief Financial Officer, Africa; and Keabetswe Modimoeng,, Group Executive for Corporate Affairs.

Others are a director, Adebusola Bello; Fuad Ogunsanya; Gozie Onumonu, who is the Head Regulatory Affairs and Government Relations, and the company itself.

The defendants, in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/197/2025, were preferred with seven counts.

In count one, Multichoice Nigeria Limited was alleged to have on March 6, without sufficient reason failed to appear before the FCCPC in compliance with a lawful summons issued on February 25, “and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 33 (3) of the FCCP Act, 2018”.

In count six, Ogunsanya, Ugbe and others, being directors of the company, were alleged to have on March 6 “caused the company to impede Investigation of the FCCPC by refusing to produce documents and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 110 of the FCCP Act, 2018”.

MultiChoice, the operator of DStv and Gotv, had recently increased the subscription rates on its packages against an invitation by FCCPC to give explanation on why the company wanted to effect a price hike.

Justice Omotosho had, on May 8, dismissed the suit filed by MultiChoice seeking to stop FCCPC from taking administrative action against the company.

The judge, in a judgment, held that the suit was an abuse of court process having been filed after a similar suit was filed on the issue by a lawyer, Festus Onifade, with Multichoice and FCCPC as parties in the suit.

The FCCPC had summoned MultiChoice Nigeria Ltd to provide explanations regarding the March 1 price review of its packages.

The commission directed the company’s chief executive officer to appear for an investigative hearing on February 27, raising concerns over frequent price hikes, potential market dominance abuse and anti-competitive practices within the pay-TV industry.

The FCCPC also issued a stern warning, stating that failure to justify the price adjustment or comply with fair market principles would lead to regulatory sanctions.

However, in the suit filed by MultiChoice’s legal team, the pay-Tv company sought an order of injunction restraining the commission from carrying out the threat against it, as communicated via a letter dated March 3. (NAN)