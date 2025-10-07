Ex-President Obasanjo Approves Creation of Centre for Conflicts Resolution in Nigeria

James Sowole in Abeokuta





Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has approved the establishment of “Olusegun Obasanjo Centre for Conflict Resolution”, likened to Nigeria’s version of Chatham Housein London.

Equally, the former president has approved the launch of a book: “The Conflict Resolution Strategies of President Olusegun Obasanjo”, which was described as the latest volume in the Eminent Nigerians Series.

The plan to hold the two events was disclosed by a United Kingdom-based Organisation, the Nigerian Diaspora Direct Investment Summit (NDDIS) and the African Diaspora Direct Investment Summit (ADDIS), at a news conference addressed at Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The two events scheduled to hold in conjunction with Olusegun Obasanjo Leadership Institute in Abuja, was billed for November 27, 2025.

Addressing journalists, the NDDIS founder, Bimbo Robert Folayan, said the book was published in honour of the former president like the planned establishment of the Conflict Resolution Centre.

Flanked by the Deputy Director of Olusegun Obasanjo Leadership Institute, Prof Adedeji Daramola, Folayan said the two events were planned based on the conviction that it is important to honour our heroes while still alive.

He said the organisation started the programme with the late foremost educationist and Social Crusader, Dr. Tai Solarin in 1993.

“Today, we gather to honour one of Africa’s greatest statesmen — President Olusegun Obasanjo — whose visionary leadership and remarkable conflict resolution efforts have shaped Nigeria and advanced peace across our continent.

“We are, therefore, pleased to announce that President Obasanjo has personally approved this honour — the launch of “and the establishment of the Olusegun Obasanjo Conflict Resolution Centre — Nigeria’s own version of Chatham House.

“In partnership with the Olusegun Obasanjo Leadership Institute and the African Leadership Foundation, we are proud to celebrate a leader whose influence and achievements transcend generations.

“The forthcoming book, comprising about 380 pages across 20 chapters, meticulously documents President Obasanjo’s conflict resolution strategies and his pivotal role in mediating peace efforts across Africa.

“At this crucial time, as Nigeria and other nations face complex challenges, the proposed Centre will serve as a hub for national dialogue, peacebuilding, and democratic engagement.

“This project is more than a book or a centre — it is a movement. A call to strengthen our democracy through dialogue, reflection, and respect.”

Folayan said eminent Nigerians including President Bola Tinubu, former and current African presidents, governors and other distinguished Nigerians have accepted invitation to attend the event scheduled to hold at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

“The event will be a proud moment for Nigeria — a day when we host leaders from across Africa and the world to celebrate peace, leadership and dialogue,” Folayan added.