Dangote  Group  Showcases Products  at Abuja Fair

The pavilion of the Dangote Group attracted many visitors, who expressed interest the group’s wide range of products at the recent 20th Abuja International Trade Fair.

The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) had projected that the 2025 Fair will attract over 100,000 participants from across Nigeria and beyond.

And when Dangote Group marks its Special Day at the weekend, visitors to the company’s pavilion expressed interest in Dangote Refinery and the group’s wide range of products.

For instance, a visibly delighted visitor, Peter Abdul, who spoke to newsmen at the Dangote booth, said he was particularly fascinated by the company’s range of products, especially its sugar, cement, fertiliser, and salt.

A participant from Kano, Ibrahim Rogo, expressed interest in exploring opportunities in petroleum and polypropylene trading, noting that he had collected the company’s contact information for further engagement.

Members of the diplomatic corps also visited the company’s pavilion to inquire about Dangote Sinotruk West Africa Limited, a leading truck manufacturing and assembly company under the Dangote Group, known for enhancing local capacity in logistics and transportation.

Speaking earlier, representative of the company, Hashem Ahmed, said: “Every bag of cement, every tonne of fertiliser, every litre of petroleum product, and every grain of sugar you consume from Dangote represents more than just a product. It represents a job for a Nigerian, a contract for a local supplier, an opportunity for a small business, and a step toward a more prosperous Nigeria.”

Mr. Hashem, a general manager, said the company’s business partners, and mostly distributors, have contributed to unlocking its potential.

“I appreciate our esteemed business partners and dedicated dealers of Dangote products here in Abuja and across Nigeria. Your commitment, trust, and resilience have been central to the success of our brand,”

He commended the Abuja Chamber of Commerce for organising the trade fair, and for the careful selection of the theme: Sustainability: Consumption, Incentives, and Taxation, adding that it resonates with the vision and mission of the Dangote Group.

The President of ACCI, Chief Emeka Obegolu, said the chamber was proud of its long-standing partnership with the Dangote Group.

Obegolu said: “As a member of our Chamber, the Dangote Group has consistently contributed to the growth and visibility of the Abuja International Trade Fair. Their presence here today, with their impressive pavilion and diverse product showcase, is a testament to their commitment to trade promotion and to strengthening Nigeria’s industrial base.”

He added that the Dangote Group, through its operations in cement, sugar, salt, fertilizers, agriculture, and energy, has consistently demonstrated that sustainability and innovation are not just aspirations but practical business strategies.

“Their investments in local value addition, backward integration, and renewable energy solutions directly align with the Chamber’s vision for a competitive and self-reliant Nigerian economy,” he said.

He thanked the Group’s President Alhaji Aliko Dangote for his vision and steadfastness in fixing the Nigerian economy.

“With our four Centres, the Abuja Trade Centre (ATC), the Business Entrepreneurship and Skills Technology (BEST) Centre, the Dispute Resolution Centre (DRC), and the Policy Advocacy Centre (PAC), alongside over 16 active Trade Groups, we provide holistic support to businesses. In this mission, the partnership with the Dangote Group has been invaluable in deepening trade, expanding opportunities, and advocating for a friendlier business environment,” he added.